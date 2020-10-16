The biggest COVID-19 news on Friday came not from the county's office of public health, but from the gridiron, after the game between New Braunfels and Smithson Valley high school was postponed hours before kickoff.
Officials said a positive COVID-19 test within the New Braunfels High School varsity football team forced the postponement of the District 27-6A contest at Smithson Valley.
It wasn't the only Friday night game impacted by the pandemic.
Canyon Lake's football team also got the night off and an automatic victory after the Taylor Ducks were forced to forfeit after of a rash of quarantines for the virus shut down the Austin-area program for two weeks.
Comal County adds 10 new cases
Comal County health officials added 10 new COVID-19 cases to its total on Friday morning, along with 10 additional recoveries from the disease.
Six additional backlogged cases were added to the total as well, bringing the Comal County total to 3,642 since the pandemic began with 3,415 of those patients recovered. That leaves the county with 107 active cases of the disease with six of those patients hospitalized.
Local hospitals reported caring for nine COVID-19 patients, with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
Since the pandemic arrived locally in March, there have been 120 deaths.
Of the 10 new cases, one is confirmed and the other nine are probable.
As of Friday morning, public health has received reports of 27,167 tests conducted with 2,822 confirmed cases and 820 probable cases. That's an increase of 269 tests from Thursday's report.
Comal County's seven-day positivity rate for Friday stood at 5.70%, below the state's rate of 7.69%
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
