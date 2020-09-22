Due to COVID-19, three fundraising events that the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation depend on — the Great River Race, Wurstfest and the Festival of Trees — were canceled this year.
But the foundation is now attempting to raise funds with its own German-inspired event to add a taste of tradition to New Braunfels and Comal County.
The foundation will host German Night “Take Out” at the Senior Haus in their own “salute to sausage” of sorts.
The events will occur from 4:30-6:30 p.m. each Thursday until Nov. 12 at the Comal County Senior Citizen Center, 655 Landa St. in New Braunfels. To place an order, call 830-629-4547. Individuals can also use the drive-thru to place an order, but meals are not prepared until the order comes in.
Funds will be used for senior wellness programs, which include the multi-county Meals on Wheels program.
Ken Lowery, executive director of the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation, said they wanted to do something different to raise funds and still carry the flavor of Wurstfest, the foundation's biggest fundraiser.
“We're serving our Wurstfest menu here at the senior center for drive-thru and pick up only,” Lowery said. “People don't have to get out of their cars. There's no contact, and people can enjoy the Wurstfest menu that we have. Our first night
was last Thursday, and it was very, very successful. It’s to try to pick up a little bit of the losses that we have due to the cancellation of Wurstfest.”
The menu includes pork schnitzel, sausage on a bun, beer-battered chicken wings, apple strudel, German chocolate cake sauerkraut and the senior center's world-famous German potato salad.
“We have people come in from all over the country just for the potato salad,” Lowery said. “They buy it by the quart. They want to take it home with them. That's the hottest number on our menu. It's an old recipe that we have had here at the senior center for more than 30 years, and no, we don't give the recipe out.”
With the three major fundraising events’ cancellations, Lowery said the foundation would lose a little over $100,000 of annual income. He said they are hoping to make up for about half of that loss through the German food take-out events.
“We want to thank the volunteers that come and work with us,” he said. “We make sure that they are protected with masks, gloves and social distancing. If you have enjoyed the Wurstfest event, you will really enjoy this meal. If you haven’t enjoyed the Wurstfest event, you will doubly enjoy this meal.”
