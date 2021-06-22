Despite anticipating record-breaking electric demand this summer due to expected hot and dry conditions, the state's grid operator says the risk of emergency conditions, such as the rolling outages that occurred during the February winter storm, is low based on expected generation availability and weather conditions.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that manages 90% of the state's electric load, also cited population growth in the state as another contributing factor for increased energy demand.
That's the information representatives with New Braunfels Utilities gave local officials during a recent summer outlook briefing.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas anticipates enough generation to meet the summer 2021 peak demand of 77,144 megawatts.
Based on this forecast, according to Rebekah Crouch, NBU's power supply manager, the ERCOT region will have a reserve margin — the amount of additional resources forecasted to be available during peak demand periods — of 15.7% this summer season, up from 12.8% in 2020 and just 8.8% in 2019.
She added that the 15.7% figure is higher than ERCOT's target reserve margin.
"They have calculated that they need about a 13.75% target reserve margin to maintain their reliability goals," Crouch said. "This summer is the first time in the last three years that we've been above that level, which is good news. But, it doesn't necessarily take away all of the risk of an event like February happening again."
ERCOT anticipates there will be nearly 87,000 megawatts of resource capacity available for summer peak
According to Crouch, ERCOT introduced new, more extreme scenarios in their summer assessment. While they are all within the realm of possibility, the grid operator believes there is a less than 1% chance that they would actually occur.
"To further define that, they basically stretched these variables a little bit more," Crouch said. "They asked, 'If an extreme load is a little bit higher, what if it's double what we think it's going to be? What if something outside of what you would expect occurs?"
The extreme scenarios consist of combinations of high system risk assumptions derived from historical data, according to ERCOT.
The current system-wide peak demand record for ERCOT is 74,820 megawatts set on Aug. 12, 2019. One megawatt typically powers about 200 homes on a hot summer day.
"While the risk for emergency conditions remains low this summer based on many of the scenarios studied, a combination of factors in real-time, including record demand, high thermal generation outages and low wind/solar output could result in tight grid conditions," said ERCOT's Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson in a statement. "We cannot control the weather or forced generation outages, but we are prepared to deploy the tools that are available to us to maintain a reliable electric system.
When ERCOT enters into an Energy Emergency Alert or EEA, it has about 2,300 megawatts of additional resources that only become available when an EEA is declared by the grid operator.
ERCOT officials also said they are taking new steps to ensure the grid is prepared for increased demand, visiting selected power plants across the state to review summer weatherization plans. While plant visits have occurred in the past for winter weatherization, this is the first time officials will visit plants for summer.
Andrew Cummings, NBU's manager of environmental affairs, said customers should look out for "Energy Action Days" this summer, a public call to action from the utility intended to lower demand on peak load days, especially between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
"Those individual days are used to set prices going forward," Cummings said. "The easiest way to explain this to people is when you go to fill up your car — if you go fill up on a Friday, it's probably going to be more expensive. This is not necessarily an apple to apple comparison, but you avoid weekends, you avoid holidays because gas prices will be more expensive on those days. If we can avoid using electronic devices during certain times of the day, hopefully, we can reduce our load and reduce the cost that we pay for energy."
Customers can help conserve energy by setting the thermostat two or three degrees higher, using fans to feel four to six degrees cooler, setting pool pumps to run only early morning or overnight, avoiding using large appliances, ensuring doors and windows are properly sealed and turning off lights, computers and other electronic devices.
With last week's hot temperatures and generation outages, EPCOT issued its second conservation alert since the February blackout, calling on users to conserve energy for several days to avert an emergency.
EPCOT officials had said many forced generation outages and record June demand tightened the power supply. It appealed to customers to lower thermostats to 78 degrees and avoid using large electric appliances until demand decreases late in the day.
ERCOT set a new June record for electricity demand on June 14. Based on preliminary data, the new record is 69,943 megawatts, which exceeded the 2018 June record by about 820 megawatts.
ERCOT is in the spotlight after more than 4 million people lost power when temperatures plunged into single digits over Valentine's Day's weekend, icing power generators and buckling the state's electric grid.
State officials say they have confirmed at least 151 deaths blamed on the freeze and resulting outages. Still, the real toll is believed to be higher, according to the Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.