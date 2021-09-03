On Feb. 27, 2020, Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser warned county commissioners COVID-19 was on the way.
“The latest we’ve received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) is that it’s now not a matter of if the coronavirus will get here but when,” she said. “That doesn’t mean we should panic — it means we should be prepared for its arrival.”
Fraser’s office staffers and emergency preparedness officials could only map out scenarios of the hospitalizations and deaths they knew were coming. At that point, few county residents knew of the public health office, even fewer cared about COVID-19.
“We knew it was going to be bad,” Fraser said. “We had been following it since it came over from China. But even before then, we started working on how we were going to do things like the vaccine clinics even before there was a vaccine.”
Before and since the county’s first coronavirus case on March 18, 2020, it’s been all COVID, all of the time for the county’s public health office. Then, Fraser advised folks should be aware of the symptoms — fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
“People with those should contact their primary care physician immediately to receive instructions and receive care,” she said. “The public heath office is working very closely with first responders, hospitals, emergency planners and school districts. Right now we’re planning for the worst and hoping for the best.”
Public health has evolved since it began tracking the virus throughout the county. When COVID-19 vaccines became available in January 2021 the office — with help from other city and county entities — staged 27 vaccine clinics that inoculated more than 36,000 county residents.
Jeff Kelley, the county’s emergency management coordinator, gave a lot of credit to public health and everyone who helped out with the clinics.
“Without the ability of public health, emergency management and CERT teams to work together, I don’t think it would’ve come off the way it did,” he said. “We worked together as one team and you saw the results. The clinics were massive, but efficient and effective.”
Preparing for COVID
Gentrea Hendrickson joined public health as an emergency preparedness coordinator in May 2019.
Hendrickson attended Texas A&M University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in microbiology, and her master’s degree in public health, focusing on epidemiology.
Hendrickson said here pre-planning was for mass communicable diseases with influenza in mind. She and the public health office staged a tabletop exercise to test community preparedness in case the county experienced a mass outbreak involving hundreds of patients.
Nearly 60 entities attended, including representatives from school districts, hospitals, nursing homes, private businesses, volunteer organizations, utilities, first responders and emergency services districts. Hendrickson developed the county’s COVID-19 plan after the model for mass influenza.
The exercise addressed mitigation and responses on overall community preparedness, coordination of emergency operations, sharing of information between stakeholders, management and distribution of medical materials and the safety and health of first-responders working an extended mass-casualty event.
“A lot of what Gentrea did factored into the overall county planning,” Kelley said. “A tremendous amount of her planning and pre-planning went into the execution of everything, particularly the vaccine clinics. She really had it laid out in her mind the way she wanted to see it go. It took a few tweaks here and there to get it right, but by and large the mechanics of those shot clinics were all Gentrea’s planning.”
In mid-March 2020, bordering Hays County had its second and third cases of the virus. Days away from its first case, County Comal County and city of New Braunfels began mass cancelations of events and procedures while courts postponed or canceled dockets.
After the first closures of businesses and facilities, the county’s call center was taking 100 to 150 calls daily for tests that weren’t yet available. A group of physicians set up the county’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing center for patients referred by medical providers. Area nurses manned the county’s testing center to determine if the callers met testing criteria.
Public health welcomed the county’s first epidemiologist, Connie Alaniz, who led local contact tracing of the virus, then handled by 13 public health office staffers, and in May, added a second epidemiologist, Anikumar “Anil” Mangla, to help track COVID-19 cases.
Virus cases surged later that spring and would culminate with more than 1,300 active cases by the end of July. Public health advised school districts and residents, especially those in nursing homes, and expanded statistical categories in case reporting.
In late June, two employees tested positive for COVID-19, closing the office of public health to the public but work continued in scheduling tests, conducting epidemiological investigations and answering questions by phone and email.
“Let’s just put it this way,” Fraser said. “Public health has not had a day off, public health did not get to work from home and public health did not quarantine except for when we had to, and when we did, we did it together.
“It was like one big happy household up here. It’s been very trying and challenging. We didn’t get the COVID experience like everyone else had.”
Vaccine hesitancy
In March, a month into the mass clinics, County Judge Sherman Krause was amazed at the county’s performance.
“It’s exciting to see the community coming together,” he said. “You have the city, the county, the New Braunfels Community Emergency Response Team, groups of volunteers, student nurses, and fire department and county EMTs — just so many people coming together during these clinics to help provide for the health of our community.”
Fraser also marveled at the success of the clinics, which ended in June without wasting a single dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“It was something, for 17 people to pull off what we’ve done with 36,000 vaccines,” she said. “I know we had a lot of help from a lot of organizations – the city, and the volunteers and everybody, and we worked really well to see it happen.”
Six months later, the county is in the midst of the third virus surge.
In August the county totaled 3,082 new cases and 36 deaths. The month ended with 759 more active cases than the 798 that ended July. There were 2,287 recoveries and 13,731 to end the month, which set single-day records for new and confirmed cases (218 and 170, respectively on Aug. 18); patients in county hospitals (109 on Aug. 17) and on ventilators (20 on Aug. 27). All surpassed marks during the peaks of the two previous surges in January 2021 and July 2020.
On Wednesday, one county hospital reported all 36 virus patients in its intensive care units were unvaccinated.
“People really need to understand that hospital systems are overworked and understaffed because the people who are there are sicker,” said Fraser, adding that daily, between 95% to 100% of COVID-19 patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.
Hendrickson said initially, the goal was to get vaccines to people who really needed them.
“Now we’re moving into a stage where we’re trying to target populations that have not been vaccinated, which we call vaccine hesitancy,” she said. “They are people who are hesitant to get the vaccine because of a mix of things.”
Hendrickson said of eligible residents 12 and over, 96% in the city of New Braunfels and in the northern tip of the county, are “highly vaccinated. The Bulverde-Spring Branch area is about at 63%, and the Schertz area is a little over 70%.
Vaccine hesitancy is highest in the Canyon Lake area, where 53% are vaccinated.
“Our plan is to address vaccine hesitancy through targeting the rural populations, especially in Bulverde, Spring Branch and Canyon Lake — anywhere we see high numbers — to figure out and address the reasons why it’s occurring,” Hendrickson said.
According to the 2020 Census, 5.7% of Comal residents are under 5 and 22.5% are under 18. Persons 65 and over are 18.3% of the county population.
“In the first round you had of a lot of asymptomatic children,” Fraser said. “In this round they are really getting sick and they’re getting sicker than they’ve ever been, many because of the delta variant.”
There has been an uptick in cases in the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts. “There are cases,” she said, not elaborating. “Ask the schools. Is it worse than last year? In that population, yes.”
Fraser said because the Texas Health Trace Call Center suspended operations, investigations of school cases — and any cases — now fall to the counties.
“We’re so busy right now — the state just pulled our call-center that we used for our investigations, so now we’re having to do our own investigations on the local level,” she said. “It’s just not possible. And we’re about to go to a tiered (reporting) system for hospitalizations, nursing homes, high-risk individuals, so that is really pulling our focus away from the schools.”
Funding and staffing
Fraser said public health has received about $2.3 million in federal and state grant funding. While more is expected, she said, “It seems like the state is sort of feeling like we’re coming to the end of this crisis.”
Public health received approval to add a public health sanitarian, mental health specialist and infectious disease community educator.
The sanitarian will work with restaurants and hotels and other businesses that accommodate visitors and residents. The mental health specialists will help reduce 9-1-1 patient call loads for emergency services EMS units.
“The goal is for that mental health specialist to be the connecting piece between different organizations in the county so you get better continuity of care and services,” Hendrickson said. “It will help our EMS system because people won’t be calling 9-1-1 for non-emergency transfers. It will help our EMS, the hospitals, the whole system.”
Fraser and Hendrickson said because the state is pulling funding for tracking cases, the public would soon see a difference in how COVID cases are reported.
“It will shift in November,” Hendrickson said. “We won’t be able to tell you how many cases are confirmed, how many cases are probable, all of that.”
‘Get vaccinated’
“I guess the best thing that comes to mind is the dedication of the people who work in public health and their dedication to serving and caring about the health of our community,” Krause said. “They are doing all they can to provide that service to all of our fellow citizens.”
Besides Fraser, Hendrickson and Alaniz, other public health staffers include Betty Becka, Denise Torres, Dulce Perez, Amanda Guerrero, Maria Smith, Krystle Garcia, Lena Saenz, Mary DeLosSantos, Beatrice Urias, Katy Eyanson, Elizabeth Lucero, Natalie Peal, Kelli Johnston and Nicole Bardwell.
Fraser said public health will be hosting public meetings and reach out to unincorporated parts of the county to find out why people are not getting the vaccine, and if providing mobile clinics might be the answer.
There are third vaccine doses for the immunocompromised. But the CDC and American Committee on Immunization Practices have yet cleared booster doses or sanctioned doses for ages 12 and younger.
The office served up hundreds of COVID and other vaccines during back-to-school clinics a few weeks ago.
“They were also a big thing because we certainly don’t want a measles outbreak on top of all of this,” Fraser said.
Public health’s biggest push now is to get vaccines into the unvaccinated.
“We’re not worried about booster shots yet – we still have 8 million Texans who are unvaccinated who are eligible for the vaccine.
“If there is any message that we want to put out there, it’s to encourage people to do their own research on COVID-19 and the vaccines,” Fraser said. “Everyone wants to get past this, but no one wants to pick up the weapon it takes to get rid of it.
“We want them to see that the vaccine is still the best weapon to fight it.”
