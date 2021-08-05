Because of the pandemic, more and more families are needing school supplies after many struggled to pay bills, handle layoffs and other financial stressors.
Communities in Schools of South Central Texas will have its annual “Pack the Bus” donation drive event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at H-E-B locations, including the three in New Braunfels and others in Bulverde, Seguin and Schertz.
Donation sites are at check-outs with QR codes and employees to help out. The drive will continue at the H-E-Bs over the next few weeks.
Last year, the drive received thousands in donations and this year has the highest demand, said CIS marketing specialist Christine Watson.
“The need is definitely growing with the impact that COVID has had on families and our students,” Watson said. “That need is definitely there more so than we’ve ever seen.”
Items most needed include: wide-ruled composition books, plastic folders with brads and pockets, reusable water bottles, one to three-inch binders, large backpacks, padlocks, poster board, calculators, dry erase markers, scissors, colored pencils, pencil bags and boxes.
Donations are also accepted throughout the year and at the Communities in Schools Office at 161 South Castell Avenue.
Into August, local businesses and organizations will accept donations. Some sites include The Book Haus, Burn Boot Camp, Das Rec, First United Methodist Church and the New Braunfels Public Library.
All the sites are online at Communities in Schools of South Central Texas’ website.
Districts such as New Braunfels ISD use technology including Chromebooks, so students also need earbuds and styluses.
Watson said not only the pandemic but also growing enrollment has increased the need for donations.
“We are in six school districts and the school districts and number of schools we’re in are constantly growing and changing,” Watson said.
Communities in Schools works with local districts to ensure at-risk students stay in school, and has done “Pack the Bus’’ for more than 20 years. Watson said CIS also needs help with workers and volunteers in schools and other areas such as their thrift store.
“What we say is ‘We do whatever it takes for any child,’” Watson said. “So that’s definitely what our staff on the campuses do, they do whatever it takes to help kiddos be successful in school.”
To lookup donation sites and a list of school supplies, go to https://www.cis-sct.org/volunteer/pack-the-bus/
To volunteer, contact Christine Watson at 830-620-4247 or cwatson@cissct.org.
