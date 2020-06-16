Comal County Commissioners will consider approving two Veterans Treatment Court measures and several routine items during their weekly meeting Thursday.
Since 2015, the Comal County Veterans Treatment Court has provided mental health and other services for veterans whose misdemeanor offenses are adjudicated outside the regular criminal justice system.
Last week, commissioners were asked to reschedule approving a revised agreement with the Caldwell, Comal and Hays County Community Supervision and Corrections Department, which will apply county funds toward a VTC supervision officer. They will also consider accepting a $150,000 Texas Veterans Commission grant to fund the county’s VTC program in 2020-21.
Commissioners will receive a report from public health officials on COVID-19 and accept donations benefiting the sheriff’s office Junior Deputy Academy and K-9 programs.
After receiving citizen comments and reports from department staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
• Amended plats combining lots in sections of the Ensenada Shores at Canyon Lake, Scenic Heights and Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivisions.
• The tax assessor-collector’s and treasurer’s monthly reports for May 2020.
• Purchases of equipment for Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace’s office through the county’s Justice Court Technology Fund; purchases of equipment for the new county jail through state Buy Board services.
• Acceptance of 2019 annual financial reports from each of the county’s seven Emergency Services Districts.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.