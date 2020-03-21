City Manager Robert Camareno had a short window to plan the next City Council meeting.
“We’ve been working with my executive team on addressing certain issues we need to address – comments and concerns from the public, our customers and staff – to cancellations, closures, and more,” he said.
Camareno will update the city’s preparedness and response to the COVID-19 crisis as the first item at Monday’s meeting, which will feature changes that could well become normal in the months ahead.
The public is welcome to City Council Chambers, but will be seated apart from each other. Citizen commentary will be limited to submissions through phone calls and emails.
“Those will be shared before council in order to limit personal interaction,” Camareno said.
Council will discuss and consider extending the emergency disaster declaration issued March 17 by Mayor Barron Casteel, then vote to approve as city ordinance the measure that limits numbers attending social gatherings and services at food establishments, closed bars and other emergency measures due to coronavirus pandemic.
Camareno said the city will continue to list canceled events and meetings on the city website. He encouraged citizens to live stream Monday’s meeting or view it on cable TV local government access channels.
He said he’s proud of how New Braunfels has responded as a community.
“We’re not changing the services, just changing the way we provide those services,” he said. “We’re going to continue to provide those services to the community and I’m proud of how our staff has stepped up – in serving and protecting our community while at the same time making sure their own families are also safe and healthy.”
March 9 meeting
During its last regular session, council voted to cancel May 2 elections and declared Rusty Brockman (mayor), Jason Hurta (District 5) and James Blakey (District 6), all unopposed when the filing period ended Feb. 14, elected to city council.
Also, members approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing the Main Plaza Overlay District, which will transform New Braunfels Utilities’ former site and adjacent properties into a mixed-use development in the downtown historic district. It will consider approving the second and final reading of the ordinance on Monday.
Members also approved launching the process to condemn land parcels through eminent domain. NBU, which seeks the parcels for construction and utility easements associated with water and wastewater projects, has not come to terms with property owners.
Also council approved:
• Various contracts, purchases of equipment and vehicles for city services and projects.
• Professional services agreements to review various permit applications submitted to the city for compliance with adopted zoning and sign ordinances; submission of grant applications for state and federal funding for equipment and positions; the purchase and installation of temporary quarters for Fire Station No. 3 staff during the rebuild of a new fire station.
• A wastewater service agreement with Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority and its agents for engineering and construction services to install a wastewater line for the new sports complex; an agreement between the city and San Antonio Food Bank, which will annex acreage adjacent to the New Braunfels Food Bank at 1530 South Seguin Avenue.
• Appointments of Ben Buchanan and Brandt Tucker to the Heritage Commission for terms ending March 11, 2023; appointments of Teresa Johnson, Tom Tumlinson, Nathan Feingold, Joel Rector and Susan Sonier to the Historic Landmark Commission for terms ending April 7, 2024.
• Postponed until April 27 the first reading of an ordinance to rezone a property on the north side of N. Conrads Lane between Black Cloud Drive and Union Pacific Railroad.
Monday’s agenda
Council will vote to establish the Wurstfest Special District, which will rezone various properties along Landa Street, Landa Park Drive and Elizabeth Avenue now zoning defined as heavy industrial, single family and two-family district. Properties include the Wurstfest grounds, Circle Arts Theater, and City Recreation Center, Landa Park miniature golf course, and the Landa Falls tuber entrance.
Some non-governmental uses on those and adjacent properties, and their current and future improvements, are outside of city zoning definitions. The city said the Wurstfest district will bring all into compliance and “ensure established uses of the property, which are of cultural importance and significance to the community, are preserved.”
Council will consider approving a resolution announcing city intent for self-reimbursement for $5.240 million in 2019 Bond projects, specifically to launch citywide street improvements; construct new Fire Stations No. 2 and No. 3 and the Westside Community Center library addition.
Several Veramendi-related agenda items are on Monday’s agenda. Council will consider approving a resolution consenting to Comal County Water Improvement District 1A’s sale of up to $3.15 million in unlimited tax bonds to reimburse project developers, and a resolution consenting to annexations of certain lands within the Comal County Master Water Improvement District 1B.
On Monday council will also discuss and consider approving:
• Public hearings and first readings of ordinances amending city zoning and land use matrix codes to create new zones for Single Family Residential District and Small Lot Single Family Residential District.
• Public hearings and first readings of ordinances to rezone or grant special-use permits for properties addressed at 191 East Faust Street; 2272 FM 1044 and southeast of the 700 block of Saengerhalle Road.
• The city’s audit and comprehensive financial report for fiscal 2018-19; various contracts for city projects and services; revising definitions and listings of various positions at Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center; an amendment to include additional properties in the city’s Industrial District Agreement with CEMEX; a construction contract for the 2019 Bond-funded Comal Cemetery Guadalupe Riverbank Stabilization Project.
• The second and final reading of an ordinance to rezone a property addressed at 451 Farm-to-Market Road 306.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels. The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.