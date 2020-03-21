The Das Rec parking lot remains empty after the city of New Braunfels closed the athletic center to prevent speading of the coronavirus on Monday, March 16, 2020. As a precaution the city of New Braunfels has closed Das Rec, the New Braunfels Public Library, the New Braunfels Recreation Center and the Westside Community Center beginning Monday. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung