The Spring Branch man accused of critically wounding a Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy last year fired his court-appointed attorneys and vowed to seek a change of venue for his trial, which now seems likely to begin sometime next year.
Appearing before 207th District Court Judge Dib Waldrip via Zoom on Tuesday, defendant Brian Scott Sharp was granted his request to separate from court-appointed attorneys Joseph Garcia III and Amber Macias because of differences in defense strategy.
“I don’t think the situation is workable with the current counsel,” said Sharp, who wore glasses and headphones and donned in a Comal County Jail jumpsuit. “I don’t wish to go pro se because I’m not versed enough in law.”
Sharp, 60, is accused of shooting Eddy Luna, a 30-year deputy who was among several officers attempting to serve him with a felony arrest warrant his residence in the 1400 block of Springwood in Spring Branch on Aug. 20, 2020.
Luna underwent more than a dozen surgeries, including one that amputated his right arm 4.5 inches below the elbow. Waldrip issued the warrant Luna attempted to serve Sharp, who hadn’t appeared for court on a charge of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle on Aug. 24, 2018.
Sharp was indicted on two counts of attempted capital murder of a public servant, and one count of felony bail jumping and failure to appear. He remains in the county lockup under bonds totaling $870,000 on those charges and without bond on the 2018 evading charge.
Waldrip said the case, already among hundreds of criminal court procedures delayed by COVID-19, has had too many delays already.
“If we do this (approve the motion to withdraw) it delays the case rather significantly,” Waldrip said. “I would have anticipated we would have been able to try this case by the end of the year.”
Waldrip commented on the irony of Sharp’s request to further delay the case after several hearings on motions. Garcia said he was prepared for trial on the evading charge and might have been ready on the shooting charges had he and Sharp agreed on strategy.
“We have a basic disagreement on how to approach a defense in this case,” Garcia said. “Mr. Sharp continues to insist on filing a variety of all sorts of motions, some of which I have not filed because I believe they don’t have merit this time.”
Garcia said he and Sharp differed on other things “not productive to our defense effort, and quite honestly, would sabotage a way to build a defense.” Garcia said Sharp wouldn’t accept his explanations of how criminal case law related to the charges facing his client.
Waldrip said new counsel might not be available until early 2022.
“Generally speaking, when there is a self-imposed delay it is not helpful to any arguments regarding a speedy trial,” he asked Sharp, who said he understood.
“I don’t think he has filed motions for a speedy trial,” he said of Garcia. “And on the bond reduction (hearing), I don’t even think he even knew I was under no bond.”
Sharp said he had more than 50 objections about evidence and other procedures.
“I think there should be a venue change – I don’t think I’m going to receive a fair trial here,” he said. “The news media is biased to the point that they have mischaracterized the entire event. They have made it look like I’m guilty when I have not been convicted of anything. I think I have a very good defense … and as far as Mr. Garcia, he has not come through with many things I’ve asked for.”
Waldrip granted the motion to withdraw, promising a hearing establishing groundwork for the next counsel would be scheduled “as soon as possible, followed by another hearing “to get that attorney up to speed.”
Waldrip said it would take several weeks to find an “A-list” attorney for Sharp, who then requested that the court-appointed selection be assisted by a public defender.
“We don’t have a public defender in Comal County,” Waldrip said. “Appointed counsel is the same as a public defender, but we can provide a list of those attorneys, but only those who are willing to serve (in that capacity).”
