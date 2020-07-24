Comal County saw its third straight decline of active COVID-19 cases on Friday, and health officials announced that a man in his 90s who lived at the Heights of Bulverde is Comal County's 44th COVID-19 death.
The man died in a San Antonio hospital on Wednesday, officials said. He marks the ninth death from that facility since the pandemic began.
Comal County also reported 49 new cases of the disease for a total of 1,880 since the pandemic started. Of the new cases 45 are confirmed and four are probable. The new cases push the county's positivity rate to 18.51% — up from 18.32% on Thursday and 17% a week ago.
Of the 49 new cases, 45 are confirmed and four are probable; 41 are New Braunfels-area residents, five are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, two live north of Canyon Lake, and one lives south of Canyon Lake. Fifteen are younger than 30, 19 are in their 30s or 40s, 12 are in their 50s or 60s, and three are older than 70.
Officials also confirmed 58 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 829. The county now has 1,007 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, a decline of 10 from Tuesday and the third consecutive day of decline in active cases.
Hospitalizations
Of Comal County residents with COVID-19, 77 are hospitalized, an increase of one from Thursday's numbers.
County health officials said that on Friday local hospitals reported caring for 45 COVID-19 patients. That's a decline of one patient overall. ICU usage remained the same with 19 patients while 15 patients are on ventilators. That's an increase of three from Thursday.
The numbers on hospitalizations differ because not all county patients are in county hospitals and not all patients in county hospitals are county residents, health officials have said.
Long-term residential care facilities
Much of the focus over the last few weeks have been on long-term residential care facilities which have seen the bulk of the county's fatalities.
County and city officials have been working with the facilities to provide them with personal protective equipment and connect them with additional resources as they fight outbreaks of the disease.
The facilities have been reporting case numbers to the county's office of public health which released new data as part of its Friday afternoon update.
- Colonial Manor, New Braunfels: 37 cases (21 residents, 16 staff); 6 deaths
- Heights of Bulverde: 21 cases (16 residents, 5 staff); 1 hospitalized; 9 deaths
- Kirkwood Manor, New Braunfels: 20 cases (16 residents, 4 staff); 5 hospitalized; 11 deaths
- Sodalis Senior Living, New Braunfels: 15 cases (residents); 1 death
- River Gardens, New Braunfels: 6 cases (3 residents, 3 staff); 1 death
- Memory Care, New Braunfels: 6 cases (staff)
- EdenHill, New Braunfels: 3 cases (staff)
- Gruene Senior Living, New Braunfels: 2 cases (1 resident, 1 staff)
- Elan Westpointe, New Braunfels: 2 cases (1 resident, 1 staff); 1 hospitalized
- Village of Garden Ridge: 2 cases (staff)
- Sodalis Senior Living, Garden Ridge: 1 case (staff)
- Legend Oaks, New Braunfels: 0 active cases, 1 death
County officials say that the numbers from Sodalis Senior Living in New Braunfels may reflect people who aren't Comal County residents because it's accepting COVID-19 patients from out-of-county facilities. The one death was a Comal County resident.
COVID-19 testing
As of Friday morning, Public Health has received reports of 10,154 tests with 1,460 confirmed cases and 420 probable cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
