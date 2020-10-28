The coronavirus and resulting closures of New Braunfels river parks and associated business cut short the city’s river season to about two months from what is usually five months or more.
River Operations Manager Amy Niles, in a report to New Braunfels City Council members on Monday, said the season was different than any other prior season because of COVID-19.
“Usually, the river season will ramp up as soon as the weather allows for it, but as soon as we got warm weather and we had people at the park and on the river, there was a stay at home, work safe order put in place on March 15,” Niles said. “Shortly after, the governor issued a similar order closing all non-essential businesses on March 31, which included river outfitters. At that time, the river parks were closed as well.”
Governor Greg Abbott reopened river businesses and the city reopened river parks on May 8.
“People started coming to the river around May 8,” she said. “And it didn’t slow down until it was reclosed by the governor starting on June 27.”
Niles said the city had been working with river outfitters and other stakeholders to implement a plan to lower the number of visitors coming to the parks because “we were having so many visitors and there were a lot of eyes on the rivers.”
There was concern about community spread, she said.
Niles said the plan with river outfitters was to go into place on June 27, but state officials closed river outfitter shuttle operations the day before.
“There were a lot of openings and closings, so it was a very short river season,” she said.
River parks were reopened in early September.
The season looked promising when river operations were allowed in the late spring after an initial surge in COVID-19 cases started to decrease.
The city and river outfitters sold 92,258 wristbands in 2020, with 32,784 sold in May and 59,464 in June before river parks closed. Last year, 23,256 were sold in May and 68,116 were sold in June for a total of 91,372.
“That was not necessarily a surprise,” Miles said. “People were really excited to come out to the river, and they were excited to have an outdoor activity that was open.”
In the 2019 season, 248,839 wristbands were sold, with 250,809 sold in 2018.
The Comal River was remarkably more difficult to manage than the last few years, Niles said, with lower Guadalupe River flows.
“Usually that contributes to having more Comal visitors,” she said. “I think that helped bring more people to the Comal, but there was a lot of people coming to our area in general to the Guadalupe even though it was low.”
Cypress Bend and River Acres continued to be popular, she said.
Niles added that the weather was great for tubing, with the exception of Memorial Day, which was a high-water event.
With the shorted season, law enforcement authorities wrote fewer citations for disposable containers and cooler size enforcement.
Officers issued 168 citations for disposable containers and one for an oversize cooler during a modified enforcement period from June 26 to Sept. 13.
That’s compared to the 395 disposable container and 15 oversize cooler citations issued in 2019.
“We did have a presence of enforcement for the whole season, even when the river parks were closed because the river itself remained open,” she said.
The goal is to reach compliance with education, she said, but more guests this year appeared unaware of New Braunfels river rules.
Parking revenue was down this year, with the city earning $242,270 from May 8 to June 25. The city earned $473,670 in 2019 and $441,115 in 2018.
Changes made to parking included paid parking on Mill Street, paid parking on weekends only on Elizabeth Avenue, and ParkMobile, an app that allows contactless payment, was the only avenue for paid parking for the first time.
Lifeguards were on duty from Memorial Day weekend and then daily from May 30 until river parks closed on June 26.
During that time, lifeguards made 310 saves and 587 assists.
In 2019, lifeguards made 928 saves and 2,122 assists.
A save is defined as when a lifeguard jumps into the water to physically help a swimmer in distress. An assist is when a lifeguard throws a tube or other floatation to aid a swimmer before the need for a save arrives.
Estimated revenue to the city’s river fund was $642,194 in fiscal year 2019-2020, down compared to the $1,264,123 earned in fiscal year 2018-2019.
Estimated expenditures in the river fund amounted to $710,100 in fiscal year 2019-2020, also down compared to the $1.2 million spent in fiscal year 2018-2019.
