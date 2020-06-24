County officials are reporting nine new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 54 pending on Wednesday.
Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said the new confirmations brings the county up to 284 total confirmed cases, while the pending cases have risen to 237, equating to the 521 cases reported on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.
Of the 284 confirmed cases, 223 people have recovered, 61 are currently active and there is one COVID-related death.
“We continue to encourage and recommend all citizens to help stop and slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the guidelines outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services and orders issued by the governor or local jurisdictions,” Pinder said.
As of the Tuesday, Seguin had 24 active cases, the unincorporated area of the county had 14, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County had six, Cibolo had five, Schertz had three, Marion had two and SilverTree Nursing Home one. Five people are hospitalized.
