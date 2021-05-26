Myra Lee Adams Goff may have forgotten more than most residents know about the history of New Braunfels and Comal County.
For years, Goff has penned articles and books chronicling every decade of both — from settlers traveling the El Camino Real to get to the area during the 19th century to challenges the 21st century poses for county residents.
On Thursday county commissioners will honor Goff, this year’s recipient of the Comal County Historical Commission’s Frederick Frueholz Jr. Historic Preservation Award.
Named in honor of the late CCHC founding member and chair Dr. Frederick Frueholz Jr., the award is annually given to individuals whose lifetimes illustrated dedication in preserving county history.
A fifth-generation New Braunfelser, Goff, wrote It’s Fair Time, capturing the history of the Comal County Fair and co-authored three books on New Braunfels history: Kindermaskenball, Past and Present; New Braunfels; Comal County - A Pictorial History; and A Journey in Faith, the History of First Protestant Church.
For 11 years, Myra Lee wrote a weekly column for the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.
Titled “Around the Museum and Archives,” it chronicled New Braunfels and Comal County history. In 2017 a compilation of those articles were published in the book, Around the Sophienburg.
Commissioners on Thursday will stage a public hearing before taking a vote approving the issuance of tax-exempt bonds on behalf of SLF Ripple Ranch, LLC.
The nonprofit is purchasing and renovating property into a mental health facility in Spring Branch, funded by sales of the bonds, totaling up to $14.5 million.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston said Thursday’s public hearing and subsequent approval must include the county, the governmental entity.
“This does not create any obligation or indebtedness whatsoever for Comal County,” she said.
Also on the agenda is Canyon Lake Community Library District’s refinancing an earlier bond that funded construction of new facilities.
Commissioners will consider a resolution amending the county’s interlocal agreement with the district, which will refinance through a refunding measure. As the governmental entity, the county will vote to authorize the refunding and will be absolved of financial responsibility.
Also Thursday, after receiving a COVID-19 update, approving weekly claims, entertaining comments from citizens and receiving reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
• Amended plats combining lots in several portions of the Canyon Springs Resort and in portions of the River Crossing and Cypress Cove subdivisions.
• The treasurer’s monthly report for April 2021.
• An amended Texas Department of State Health Services contract ($268,153) for COVID-19 response by the public health office.
• A $12,320 invoice submitted by Hart InterCivic, maker of county voting machines, for providing services and equipment during the May 1 elections.
• Recognize retiring employee Cathy L. Fischbeck for more than 29 years of service that included her last nine years at the county tax office.
• The top three teams of county employees competing in the spring Walk Across Texas.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
