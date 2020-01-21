Singing “We shall overcome” and donning signs with inspirational messages such as “Girl Power,” “We are the dream” and “Vote Love,” thousands of people of all colors participated in New Braunfels’ 5th Annual MLK Jr. March Monday morning.
Stretching a quarter mile, the congregation walked from the Civic/Convention Center to the Main Plaza and back to the Civic/Convention Center. The crowd paused at Main Plaza to hear from members of the New Braunfels MLK Jr. Association and Mayor Barron Casteel before proceeding, and upon the end of the march filled the convention center to hear a five-song program performed by Soul Sessions.
Old, young, black and white participants danced, sang, prayed and laughed together in observance of New Braunfels’ fifth official Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
After welcoming the marchers to the Main Plaza, secretary of New Braunfels MLK Jr. Association Kathleen Krueger thanked city councilmembers, Judge Sherman Krause, City Manager Robert Camareno and Mayor Casteel for joining in the event.
President of the New Braunfels MLK Jr. Association Bishop Michael Franklin then took the microphone to thank everyone for attending to honor the legacy of MLK Jr.
“I want to recognize the founder, our vice president of the association, Mister Henry Ford,” Franklin said.
“And certainly to my son (Jon Michael Franklin), this young man, who was the one who initiated the campaign to see this day would be observed by the school districts so everyone could have the time to come together.”
If everyone joins together in love, we will succeed together, Franklin stressed, before giving the microphone to Casteel.
“This is my fifth year out here with the New Braunfels MLK Association. I want to thank all of y’all who work so hard to make today possible,” Casteel said. “This isn’t just a free day my son Hudson is here enjoying, this isn’t just a day off from school ,but a day to have remembrance. It’s similar to the Fourth of July — freedom and justice for all.”
Henry Ford, vice president of the New Braunfels MLK Jr. Association, thanked the mayor for being an advocate of the New Braunfels MLK Jr. Association from its inception and for helping the march become an annual tradition.
“When I went to the city council and to (Casteel) to ask him to have this march and organize this march for New Braunfels for the community, he stepped up right away,” Ford said. “When we needed a place to meet, he said, ‘I’ll take care of it.’ The next day he called to say we could use the Landa House.”
Following a prayer from Oakwood Baptist Church Pastor Ray Still, San Antonio artist Chata Schmidt sang a rendition of “Amazing Grace.” At the conclusion of her song, the march continued.
Upon reaching the Civic/Convention Center, everyone crowded into the main ballroom where Soul Sessions performed music dear to the civil rights movement.
The band sang “Change is Gonna Come,” “Wade in the Water,” Oh Freedom,” “Eyes on the Prize,” People Get Ready” and “We All Bleed the Same,” taking a moment between each song to explain why it was chosen to honor King.
Before the program ended the New Braunfels MLK Jr. Association passed around red buckets for folks to contribute to its non-traditional scholarship for older students who have decided to go back to school.
We are all living in a time where people have struggled to get us, Franklin said.
“It is imperative that we understand we now live in a time we have to work together,” Franklin said. “True success always has struggle, and without struggle success is not real — and there was a lot of struggle to get us to where we are now — but to continue to be successful, we will have struggle, there will be challenges. We may always have challenges.”
Franklin said he looks forward to seeing everyone come out next year for the sixth annual march.
For more information about the New Braunfels MLK Jr. Association, visit https://nbmlk.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.