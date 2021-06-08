Cereal is easy to make, but eating it while being fed by someone blindfolded is tricky.
Resolute Health Hospital workers laughed and spilled Cheerios during a cereal eating contest to promote the hospital’s Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive for the New Braunfels Food Bank.
Until June 14, people can drop off cereal in large bins at the hospital or through the New Braunfels Food Bank online.
The hospital has done the cereal drive for several years but the effort was sidelined in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Resolute Health Hospital CEO Mark Bernard said the drive was especially important now because many families went hungry during the pandemic.
“When I reflect on our mission, our mission’s about the pursuit of health and wellbeing for life,” Bernard said. “That’s not only within these walls but outside of these walls, as well. We’re really here for the community and we know hunger, especially this last year, has been a challenge for some in our community.”
Nine teams of two competed, with one person blindfolded and feeding the other person wearing a bib Cheerios. Staff members gathered around and laughed, clapped and cheered them on.
Teammates laughed as the other person struggled to find their mouth, spilling milk and cheerios on the table.
At one point, ICU teammate Carla Clauson fed Robert Etter from her hand.
“It was exciting to do it, it’s a good cause,” Clauson said. “There are way too many kids that I couldn’t help properly so this is great for awareness, we’re super excited about this.”
After a tight race, preoperative teammates Morgan Drymalla and Chris Duarte were victorious.
Drymalla, the teammate tasked with feeding, said she had fun and is used to working well with Duarte since they knew each other from nursing school and have been friends for 10 years.
“He’s like a little brother,” Drymalla laughed. “So I feel like we’re on the same page together, so we work really well, we’ve always worked really well together. I’m always happy and proud to be a part of good causes and things for the community.”
Duarte said being fed was challenging and he is happy to participate to spread the word about the cereal drive.
“It was like a real-life Pacman, trying to swallow and breathe at the same time is hard,” Duarte laughed. “The more we can raise the better, there’s never enough food that we can raise for the food bank.”
Besides the cereal drive, the hospital also helped distribute food through the Tree of Life Church donation drive. Bernard said the cereal drive not only helps locals but also let the workers laugh and have fun during a stressful time in the industry.
“One of our standards of performance is actually fun, we like to have fun here,” Bernard said. “People work hard but we try to create an environment that people want to be in, want to work in. And we believe fun is part of that.”
To donate cereal to the New Braunfels Food Bank, visit https://my.safoodbank.org/resolutehealthhospital
