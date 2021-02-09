The unusually sunny and warm weather South Central Texas has enjoyed the past several days will disappear by Wednesday, setting the stage for Old Man Winter’s return over the weekend.
“We are expecting very cold temperatures over the weekend, especially by Sunday and beyond,” said Mack Morris, a National Weather Service meteorologist based at New Braunfels Regional Airport.
The first of three cold fronts is forecast between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, dropping high temperatures from the 70s into the 40s overnight. Wednesday’s high should reach the mid 50s with rain chances increasing from 50% to 70% overnight into Thursday.
“A secondary push of cold air will arrive Wednesday evening, bringing scattered showers and perhaps some thunderstorms,” Morris said. “We could see some widespread rain totals upwards of 1½ inches to 2 inches in the Hill Country and Interstate 35 corridor Thursday night into Friday before things start to quiet down.”
On Tuesday the NWS said “a brutally cold” Arctic high pressure system was centered across the north-central United States, dropping high temperatures to near zero and bringing wind chills as low as -50 degrees from Montana to Minnesota.
Morris said it’s too soon to predict when part or most of that air mass drops into Texas. As of Tuesday afternoon, the forecast called for highs reaching 50 on Friday and before the first of it hits on Saturday.
“Saturday night, Sunday and into Monday will be when things will be a little tricky (to forecast),” he said.
Saturday night’s forecast low is 25, with a high of 36 on Sunday. A 30% chance of snow or a combined mix of rain and sleet are forecast for the southern Hill Country, which could see lows nearing 20 in New Braunfels and Comal County.
“In terms of accumulation, it’s really too far out to say right now as to how much (snow or rain) we would get,” Morris said. “Sunday night into Monday would be the best chance.”
Morris said the NWS should have a clearer picture of the weather by the end of the week.
“We’ll have to ride out these first waves to see before we (firmly) forecast any winter precipitation amounts over the weekend,” he said.
