Balloting for the Nov. 3 general election wasn’t as frenzied during the weekend but continued on a record pace for early voting in Comal and Guadalupe counties.
Unofficial totals reported by elections officials and the Texas Secretary of State’s website indicated 32,070 of 116,067 registered voters in Comal County and 30,219 of 111,142 registered in Guadalupe County cast in-person and absentee ballots through Sunday.
Comal County’s seven polling locations saw 2,023 cast votes in person during the weekend and 28,096 overall, which along with 3,974 mailed ballots comprised a 27.63% turnout. Guadalupe County tallied 25,236 in-person votes and 4,983 absentee for a 27.19% turnout.
Cynthia Jaqua, Comal elections administrator, said the top polling sites through six days of early voting were the county’s main Elections Office (5,012 votes), Goodwin County Annex (4,926) and Mammen Family Library in Bulverde (4,506). She said lines weren’t as long as they had been on Friday, which saw a few of the locations go past the 6 p.m. cutoff.
Polls were open 12 hours Saturday and five hours on Sunday. Balloting runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday at voting locations in both counties.
“Saturday was a little slower because of the longer hours and maybe the college football games, and there were shorter hours on Sunday,” she said. “There will be more hours this week; we just want everyone to keep going out to early vote.”
Jaqua said 50 of Comal County’s 275 Verity voting tablets had been reserved for early voting, but another four were added for those decommissioned in a power surge at one polling location last week. All ballots were preserved in the four machines, now secured at the Elections Office, and most of the remaining tablets will be used on Election Day.
“There are two reasons for not using all of the machines during early voting,” she said. “One is because they must be placed apart for social distancing, and the second is that we have to have enough machines for Nov. 3 because you can’t use machines used in early voting on Election Day.
“We always like to hold on to a few to use just in case to use as backups, but I guarantee you there won’t be many — two or three at the most.”
Jaqua said 10,106 absentee ballots had been mailed and more will go out to satisfy requests made by the ballot-by-mail application deadline on Friday.
These Comal County early polling locations will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Saturday; 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30:
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
• Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels
• CRRC of Canyon Lake, 1917 Farm-to-Market Road 2673, Sattler
• Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Large Room, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
• Garden Ridge Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, (until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday)
These Guadalupe County early polling sites will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Saturday; 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30:
• Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
• Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Dr., Cibolo
• Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
• Grace Church, 3240 Farm-to-Market Road 725, New Braunfels
• New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
• Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• Former Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• Seguin ISD administration Building, 1221 E. Kingsbury St., Seguin
• Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Drive, Selma
For general information, sample ballots, precinct maps and polling locations for early voting and Election Day, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
