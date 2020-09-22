Comal County's active COVID-19 case count fell on Tuesday as officials reported 102 new recoveries from the disease, but its positivity rate climbed back above 7% as the county added 53 new cases.
Of the new cases, 36 are confirmed and 17 are probable. The county has now reported 3,349 cases since the pandemic began with 2,983 of those patients recovered.
There are now 250 active cases with 20 of those patients now hospitalized. Since March, 116 COVID-19 patients have died, with the youngest being a New Braunfels man in his 30s reported late last week.
Most of the deaths have been patients older than 80, and many of those have been connected with outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Comal County hospitals on Tuesday reported caring for six COVID-19 patients, with three of those in intensive care and two on ventilators. Those numbers represent a mix of county and non-county residents.
The county's 7-day positivity rate now stands at 7.27% an increase from Monday's 5.51% and Friday's 5.02%.
The county's office of public health reported 24,220 tests conducted with 2,642 confirmed cases and 707 probable cases. That's an increase of 321 total tests from Monday's report.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
