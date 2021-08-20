Comal County commissioners added several amendments to Judge Sherman Krause’s recommendations before approving a $121.6 million 2022 county budget on Thursday.
The additions totaled $1,451,127, upping the approved 2022 budget’s unofficial total to $121,581,003, which is 12% more than the $107.997 million approved last year and 31% more than the $84.020 million budgeted just five years ago.
First, commissioners approved the county’s 2022 fee schedule and adopted the 2022 salaries of elected officials, both of which go into effect with the new budget beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
The justices of the peace and county constables won pay increases and some relief from case workloads they cited a month ago, when commissioners received $116.8 million in budget requests from department heads.
The eight offices, two serving each of the county’s four precincts, said growth has created more civil and criminal cases, with JPs rotating to keep up with an ever-increasing number of legal pronouncements of non-natural deaths in the county.
The four justices of the peace received $6,313 raises and $69,467 annually beginning next year. The constables will get $6,775 more for annual salaries of $63,237. Commissioners approved another $124,033 to adjust the salary for the public information officer and added four chief deputy constables.
Krause said commissioners considered adding another justice of the peace and deputy constable to reduce JP workloads but instead added two death inquest investigators positions that “will be on call to perform those duties that are now solely on our justices of the peace,” he said.
Other tweaks to Krause’s $120,129,876 spending proposal included $466,422 for the first two phases of a road expansion study for Blanco Road (FM 2696); $397,288 from 100 line-item amendments to general operations and other county funds; and $463,384 for additional law enforcement and corrections officers.
Commissioners next week will hold a public hearing before a likely vote on the tax rate.
The 2021 proposed rate for all county funds is 35.3515 per $100 property valuation, a half-cent reduction from the 2020 rate of 35.8515 cents per $100. The 2021 effective tax rate, or no-new-revenue tax rate, is calculated at 35.1397 cents per $100, and rollback tax rate, or voter-approval tax rate, calculated at 38.0510 cents per $100.
“If we think about the proposed budget we have to fund it with a tax rate that is $31.351 cents per $100 valuation. If we go over that rate, it is a tax increase,” Krause said. “The rate being proposed to fund the budget is 31.4 cents per $100 valuation.”
Commissioners have until Sept. 17 to submit the final budget to County Clerk Bobbie Koepp.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• Construction change orders totaling $107,961 for Courthouse Annex renovations.
• Polling sites for the Nov. 2 state constitutional amendment election.
• Accepted a donation of 16 cubic yards of mushroom compost from Kitchen Pride Mushroom Farms, Inc. to the county’s Texas AgriLife Extension Service facility.
• Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce’s $2,580 check donation to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
• Cibolo Police Department’s donation of a K-9 officer, Zane, to the CCSO.
• Amended contract with Corr Health to receive $2,428,370 in the third year of providing inmate medical and pharmacy services at the county jail and a line-item budget transfer for Corr’s services prior to Thursday’s vote.
• Line-item transfers for a elections office replacement scanner ($900) and receipt books and new ice machine for the recycling department ($3,300).
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Lake Hills, The Legends of Rancho Del Lago; and The Peninsula at Mystic Shores subdivisions.
For Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.