Members of the New Braunfels City Council voted unanimously to establish a new small business recovery grant program on Monday.
The program is designed to serve as a source of capital for small businesses that experienced significant interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Under the plan, eligible uses of the funds would include lease or mortgage payments, utility payments, employee payroll for employees still employed and working at the business and other business needs as approved by a review committee.
City officials will make available about $600,000 from the city’s general fund to support this grant program this fiscal year.
Grants will be offered up to the lessor of $10,000 or 15% of an applicant’s previous year’s operating expenses, as verified through its financial statements.
“This is extremely important for our community,” Mayor Rusty Brockman said. “Our economic development group, the chamber and the city have put this together so we can assist the businesses that have been severely impacted the last three months because of COVID-19.”
Most businesses would be eligible if they have been in existence for at least a year and employ fewer than 50 full-time equivalent positions at a single New Braunfels location.
Applicants would be required to provide documentation and proof of the company’s employment, financial position, date of formation, certify it is not in bankruptcy and be current on all tax payments to the city.
City officials will establish a review committee to review the applications in late June and early July.
A business’ year over year change in revenue between March and May 2020 and March and May 2019 and the impacts from the pandemic will be a significant influencing factor in determining grant recipients.
Applications will open online Monday and close at 5 p.m. on June 19.
Council members are expected to consider funding recommendations in July.
