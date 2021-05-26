Martha Whitney says fostering is one of the most rewarding things you can do for a child — and that it’s challenging. She would know. She is adopting baby Abigail next Tuesday after fostering the 18-month-old.
Fostering is nothing new to Whitney, who has fostered and then adopted her children to give them a permanent home.
There were about 29,000 children in foster care according to 2019 data from the Department of Family and Protective Services.
“As any parent knows, it is a challenge to raise children, with fostering there’s a new set of challenges with all their trauma they come with and the hurt,” Whitney said. “There’s a new challenge but it is very rewarding to see them come out better on the other side with help and love and support of parents.”
Whitney uses Christian foster care and adoption agency 1HOPE, based in San Antonio which serves surrounding counties, for support and guidance along the fostering and adoption process.
1HOPE is opening an office off of Bridge Street in New Braunfels to meet the needs of children and foster parents like Whitney.
John Wilhelm, 1HOPE Kids’ Program Director, said Texas desperately needs more foster families, especially since many foster kids — about 74%, according to the state — are moved out of Comal County.
He said having an office in New Braunfels will put services in the area, so if a family needs help with foster family licensing or general support, someone is a call or visit away.
“We saw the need for children to not get shipped all over the state but stay in their community,” Wilhelm said. “We also wanted to make a statement, to let the people of New Braunfels know we want to serve this area. We want to be here, we want to be part of the community.”
Supporting Foster Families
Down the street from the new office is Oakwood Baptist Church’s foster closet, which gives foster families everything they need like food, bedding, clothing, baby gear and diapers.
The agency has deep connections with local churches and nonprofits — such as Connections Individual and Family Services — to coordinate finding and supporting families.
Through the Family Coalition program, Churches will house abused and neglected children while they are being placed, so having a local office will help keep these partnerships strong, said 1HOPE Kids’ Family Home Developer Michelle Schmitz.
The agency acquired the little house for their office the first week of March last year, right when the pandemic hit.
Luckily, the pandemic did not delay any plans.
“Unfortunately due to stressful times with families we saw a lot of cases going up with abuse and neglect,” Schmitz said. “We’re just thankful we have that extra space.”
Schmitz finds caring and able foster families and provides extensive training for those taking care of traumatized foster children.
She also helps them with the daunting and long licensing process according to state requirements and makes sure they are “truly equipped” to take care of the kids in care.
“Now that folks know we actually have a viable office, it’s been very helpful with reaching out to people and people reaching out,” Schmitz said.
Between caring for foster children and scheduling meetings with case managers, Whitney said having a local office would cut down a lot of time.
She recently had a death in the family and needed last-minute childcare specifically for her foster children, so although case managers helped immensely, it would benefit to have them in town.
“One of the challenges is scheduling visits when they have to come out and everything. Being local will free up more of their time rather than having to commute,” Whitney said.
Across the State
Since 2015, 1HOPE has helped more than 200 families obtain licenses between San Antonio and New Braunfels.
They help license about five families a month on average and hope to license at least 10 families a month.
“There’s a lot that that entails, like home inspections, house assessments,” Schmitz said. “We are very much in their life and asking all these things of them and rightly so. We want these kiddos to come into their care and make sure they are who they say they are.”
Yet Wilhelm said it is never enough, since more and more children need a permanent home and the state’s foster care program remains underfunded — so many fall through the cracks.
“Our goal is to add more homes,” Wilhelm said. “There is a huge deficit in Texas, we do not have enough good, safe foster homes. What we need are we need thousands of more foster homes, but these foster homes are costly to the state so there are limitations.”
Several years ago, the state came under fire for systematic issues in the foster care system.
A lot of issues pointed to underfunding, leaving caseworkers underpaid, children ending up neglected by caseworkers and being abused or in unsafe conditions at untrustworthy shelters.
Children previously slept in case worker offices since they could not get placed anywhere.
Wilhelm said children, especially teenagers who families do not want to take in, need specific care for their trauma.
As the capacity crisis continues and governmental support is lacking, Wilhelm said they would work as much as they can to help as many children as possible.
“Research shows decidedly and conclusively that youth in foster care do better in a more normal, [permanent] foster home,” Wilhelm said. “Our vision statement is ‘Until every child has a home.’ We’re going to keep expanding until that need is met.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.