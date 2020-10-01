Early Thursday morning, Tom Wibert said his final farewells to New Braunfels Police Department’s midnight shift — the last he addressed as chief.
“I’ve been going to police briefings and wishing them well,” he said. “I’m telling them just how proud I am as an NBPD officer, which is one of the greatest honors of my life.
“When I wear my uniform, what matters most to me are not the stars on my collar, but the patch — it’s because of the others wearing the same patch and I’m honored to be with them.”
Wibert on Monday announced his retirement as NBPD chief after 10 years in the position, and thanked his family — wife Wilma, nicknamed “Willie,” and children Emily, Peter and Ben.
“Especially my wife — thank you for your support,” he said. “(She) had a husband who was not only a police officer but also chief of police — there were a lot of middle-of-the-night phone calls, and she was right there next to me.”
Wibert, 59, is also retiring from a 35-year career spent in two locations. He served 20 years as an officer and another five as chief of police in East Lansing, Michigan, the department where his father, uncle and grandfather also served.
“I got along very well with everybody (in East Lansing) — it was very tough to leave,” he said after arriving here in 2010. “I only applied for one job in 25 years, and that was to be chief in New Braunfels.”
Community policing, and innovations
In East Lansing, Wibert learned from Michigan State professor Robert Trojanowicz, who founded the National Center for Community Policing. The late criminologist’s community policing model, which enlists citizens to prevent and combat crime, is in place worldwide.
Wibert’s New Braunfels policing efforts focused on domestic issues with family and children and establishing partnerships to curb drunken driving, drug and alcohol-related offenses and eliminating gang violence. His proudest achievement was enhancing investigations of violent crimes and protecting victims.
“Our officers are now better trained to take better reports of crimes at the scene and we have victim advocates assigned to cases,” he said. “We have detectives trained in those areas who are now assigned to those investigations, which get fast-tracked to the DA’s office.”
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said Wibert impressed her right off the bat.
“I was one those who were selected to see his interview and I remember it like yesterday,” she said. “I was thoroughly impressed then and he was exactly what our community needed.”
Tharp said she often works with the sheriff and police chief on several coordinated crime fighting efforts. Anti-gang programs led to the GONE squad and partnerships with the U.S. Marshal’s Office and its Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and FBI’s Safe Streets task force.
Wibert said it left the city “way ahead compared to 10 years ago,” but Tharp prefers to think of his contributions to protect domestic violence victims and prosecute their offenders.
“What I appreciated is we were able to pool our resources to really take it to the next level,” she said. “I really enjoyed getting to work with him and learning from him.”
Sticking around town
Mayor Rusty Brockman counts Wibert as a good friend and “true lawman.”
“He understands not only the purpose of law enforcement but also the way that everyone can get along with their law enforcement officials in a growing community like New Braunfels,” he said. “He is a true professional in his field and we’re going to miss him as police chief but happy he’s staying in New Braunfels … we’re going to keep him involved.”
Wibert served on the city’s Diversity Council, formed in June to improve community relations.
“He is a key player in that group,” Brockman said. “I value his leadership, his knowledge in getting people to sit down at the table, and his volunteer roles in the community — he’s really special.”
Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said the city “will have some big shoes to fill.”
“I’m glad to hear he’s not leaving here — he’s a welcome addition and has a big heart,” he said. “His decision has to be difficult after 35 years. I told him whatever path he takes, he’ll be teaching me there’s something out there after (law enforcement).”
Wibert, a past president of the New Braunfels Kiwanis Club, plans to continue that membership but as retiring chief he had to resign from the boards of The 100 Club of Comal County and Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County.
“I will stay with (Kiwanis) and now that I’m no longer chief have more time to do service projects for them,” he said.
‘Lucky’ to lead NBPD
Wibert spent his final day in the office Wednesday and his final day with the city will be Friday. He said he’ll spend several weeks resting, cooking and fishing, and his hobby, writing.
Assistant Chief Joe Vargas will be the top cop until City Manager Robert Camareno appoints an interim police chief and then launches a nationwide search for a permanent chief. He said there is no timeline to name a successor for Wibert, who was making around $120,000 annually.
“Given the importance of the position to both the organization and to the community, we will have a thorough and public process so that we find the right fit for our community,” he said, adding the process will involve NBPD members, City Council members, staffers and residents.
“We are working on developing that process and the job posting so that we can commence the search,” he said. “Anyone with the qualifications is welcome to apply.”
The successful candidate might want to call Wibert first.
“Whoever winds up as the next police chief is inheriting a great department,” he said. “I feel lucky to have worked with the 170 men and women of the NBPD — to me it’s been a great honor.”
