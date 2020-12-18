Officials at EdenHill Communities in New Braunfels say they have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases among its residents in recent days, mirroring rising cases across the county.
According to a statement from the community, EdenHill earlier this week notified designated family members regarding positive COVID-19 cases on its campus.
“Individuals who have tested positive are in isolation and are being cared for by a dedicated team of professionals wearing full personal protective equipment,” the statement from Terry Jackson, director of independent living, and CEO Wendy Carpenter read. “We are abiding by the recommendations from the Comal County Health Commissioner, the Texas State Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when caring for our residents to include routine testing of both residents and staff.”
The facility did not disclose how many residents have tested positive for coronavirus. The statement went on to say the facility is allowing essential caregiver visits to areas of the licensed healthcare facilities which have no positive cases.
“We are committed to ensuring our residents’ and families’ psycho-social well-being to combat the negative impact of ongoing family separations,” the statement read. “We continue to offer assurance to our residents, residents’ families and employees that EdenHill Communities will be following all recommendations and will act in the best interests of our community’s safety and well-being.”
EdenHill employs more than 300 people and cares for some 400 residents and patients on a daily basis.
Comal County officials said they are made aware of any positives at nursing and long-term care facilities, and those numbers are part of the daily reported totals.
“There is an uptick, so we are seeing more positive cases,” said Cary Zayas, the county’s public information officer. “But we’re not seeing the high numbers that we saw during the summer.”
During the summer spike, officials released case numbers by facility during its regular updates.
Friday update
Comal County health officials reported an additional 108 COVID-19 cases on Friday morning, bringing the county’s total to 5,684 since the pandemic arrived locally in March.
According to officials, 11 of the new cases are confirmed, 93 are probable cases and five are suspect cases.
The county now has 745 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.
Officials reported an additional 144 recoveries on Friday, bringing that total to 4,798.
Hospitalizations
Of the 745 active cases, 40 of those patients are now hospitalized, down from Thursday’s report of 48.
Comal County hospitals on Friday reported caring for 58 COVID-19 patients, up from 50 patients that were being treated on Thursday.
Of those 58 patients, 18 are in intensive care, and 10 are on ventilators.
Health officials say those hospitals are caring for a mix of county patients as well as those from outside the area and that some county patients may also be hospitalized elsewhere.
New cases
Of the county’s newest cases, 98 came from the New Braunfels area. The Bulverde/Spring Branch area recorded one additional case while south of Canyon Lake added six and north of Canyon Lake added three.
Three of the new cases are in people 70 and older, and 25 are people in their 50s and 60s. Fourteen cases were people under the age of 20, 20 were people in their 20s, and 46 of them were in their 30s and 40s.
As of Friday morning, the county’s office of public health had received reports of 40,167 tests conducted with 3,769 confirmed, 1,906 probable cases and nine suspect cases.
Positivity
This week, the Texas Department of State Health Services changed the way it reports the seven-day positivity rate, and Comal County followed suit.
The positivity rate is now split into two categories for the two different kind of tests, molecular and antigen.
The molecular tests are sent to a lab and are considered highly accurate.
Antigen are rapid tests that can take less than an hour to get a result, but have a higher chance of producing a false negative result.
Patients with a negative result on an antigen test should get a PCR test to confirm the result, according to the Harvard Medical School.
The seven-day molecular positivity rate for Friday in Comal County was 13.89%, and the seven-day antigen positivity rate was 17.22%.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
