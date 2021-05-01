Harry Bowers and Lawrence Spradley captured races for New Braunfels city council, and all of proposed city charter amendments passed in unofficial election totals Saturday evening.
With all nine of the county’s polling locations in, Bowers, the District 3 city council incumbent, defeated challenger Kevin Robles, with 1,027 votes (84.25%) to Robles’ 192 votes (15.75%).
In the District 4 race, Spradley defeated Joy Harvey, 522 votes to 475, or 52.36% to 47.64%.
Winning Comal ISD trustees races were Courtney Biasatti defeated four-term District 2 incumbent and board President David Drastata, 708 votes to 502 (58.51% to 41.49%). District 1 incumbent and board Treasurer Tim Hennessee, tallied 298 votes (60.57%) to defeat 19-year-old college student Brittany Soto (129 votes; 26.22%) and businessman Jerry Sauceda (65 votes; 13.21%). In April the Comal ISD board declared Place 5 incumbent Michelle Ann Ross, running unopposed, as the winner for a second three-year term.
NBISD District 3 incumbent Eric Bergquist defeated challenger John Porter, 562 votes to 135 (80.63% to 19.37%), and in District 5, Stephen Minus (737 votes, 69.14%) defeated Betty Niven (181 votes, 16.98%) and Brian Grenier (148 votes, 13.88%). Those totals are only Comal County votes.
All unofficial votes will be canvassed May 10, during special trustees meetings in both school districts and during the regular New Braunfels City Council meeting that evening. Winners will be sworn for three-year terms during regular board and council sessions the week of May 23.
With 118,045 total registered voters as of Thursday, 84,034 were eligible to vote in at least one of the Comal County’s five elections, which also included city council races in Garden Ridge and Bulverde. Unofficial totals indicate 3,269 of those voters, or 3.89%, participated.
All 18 proposed amendments to New Braunfels’ City Charter easily passed, with Proposition A, granting the city’s mayor and council members up to three consecutive three-year office terms, passing by the smallest margin, 1,694 votes (53.24%) to 1,488 (46.76%).
Margins of the other propositions, including those that address duties and responsibilities of the city manager, address city council terms and vacancies, and update language and clarifications and corrections, passed by margins of 67% or greater.
In other county races, Robb Erickson defeated Larry Thompson, 552-437 for Garden Ridge mayor, and Lisa Swint defeated Dave Wright for Place 2 Alderman, 581-399. David Bullock defeated Ashley Book, 110-41, for Place 5 on Bulverde’s city council, while Mechelle Salmon, running unopposed, totaled 130 votes to win Place 6.
Saturday’s rains didn’t keep voters away from most of the county’s nine voting centers. Workers at the Comal County Senior Citizen’s Center on Landa Street saw steady traffic, with one commenting that turnout outpaced that on Nov. 3, with 439 voters utilizing four voting machines between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Lines at New Braunfels city locations took longer as voters sifted through each of the 18 charter propositions; elections staffers distributed dozens of copies of the city’s 38-page ordinance breaking down all of the proposals.
Other New Braunfels locations included the Comal County Goodwin Annex, where 328 votes were cast on Saturday; Westside Community Center (90 votes), Christ Presbyterian Church (287 votes), Grace Church (79 votes) and New Braunfels Municipal Building on Castell Avenue (158 votes). County centers included Garden Ridge Community Center (281 votes), Tye Preston Memorial Library in Canyon Lake (72 votes) and Bulverde City Hall (57 votes).
In Guadalupe County, voters selected a mayor and two city council members in Marion, school district trustees in LaVernia, San Marcos and Prairie Lea ISD, where voters also approved a bond measure.
