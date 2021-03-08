Comal County's COVID-19 standby list reopened on Monday, allowing eligible residents to register to receive the long-awaited vaccination.
Those eligible for vaccination include front-line health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people who are 65 years and older, people who are at least 16 and have qualifying health conditions that put them at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, teachers and child-care workers.
A link to the standby list is available on the Comal County website, www.co.comal.tx.us.
Officials said registering online is the best option for residents because phone resources are limited, but those who do not have computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575.
Signing up for the vaccine standby list does not guarantee residents will receive a vaccination from the county, officials said.
Public health is holding vaccine clinics at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Call center operators are making calls to schedule first dose vaccine appointments this week for those already on the standby list, and officials are asking residents who see an incoming call from an 830 area code number to answer the phone.
Operators will make two attempts to call to set up an appointment.
The Wednesday clinic is only for second doses for those who received the first dose at the Civic Center in early February. Second doses are administered 28 days apart, with a four-day grace period and up to six weeks apart.
Officials ask people scheduled to receive vaccinations this week to arrive no more than 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment time, have their paperwork completed and bring a state-issued ID with them.
Forms are available by visiting www.co.comal.tx.us/Vaccine/default.htm
Officials have also been urging people to look at other providers, including local hospitals and pharmacies that have been offering vaccinations.
Walmart and Sam's Club have begun administering vaccines at select locations across the state.
Walmart's scheduler can be found by visiting Walmart.com/covidvaccine. Sam's Club's scheduler can be found by visiting SamsClub.com/covid.
Membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam's Club.
CVS Health has begun to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at select locations across Texas.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.
Christus Santa Rosa has an appointment system for some clinics and outpatient care sites. Visit its website at christushealth.org and use the online chat function to be screened for eligibility and check availability.
H-E-B has also begun vaccinations at select locations. Check the scheduler tool on heb.com/vaccine regularly for new appointment availability.
In Comal County, 23,999 people have received one dose, and 13,792 people have received both doses, according to Department of State Health Services data.
As of Saturday, 6.6 million doses have been administered, with 4.3 million people receiving one dose and 2.4 million people.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, and the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. None of the vaccines are approved for children under age 16, who make up about 23% of the population.
People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.
New local cases
The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 405 on Monday, as Comal County health officials reported 40 new cases of the virus and no recoveries.
Sixteen of those were confirmed cases and 24 were probable cases.
Confirmed cases are detected through more accurate molecular tests, while probable cases are detected through rapid-result antigen tests.
The number of active cases has increased significantly in the past 10 days as that figure was as low as 233 as recently as Feb. 26.
No deaths were reported on Monday. The fatality count remains at 294.
The number of recovered remains at 8,609.
Most of the new cases come from New Braunfels with 33, followed by four from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, two from south of Canyon Lake and one from north of it.
Fourteen of the new cases come from people in their 30s and 40s, 11 from people 70 and older, seven from people in their 50s and 60s, six from people under 20 and two from people in their 20s.
As of Sunday, the state has reported 2.3 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 365,961 probable cases in 224 counties since the pandemic began.
County officials have reported 9,308 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Of the county's active cases, 47 patients were hospitalized on Monday. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 15 COVID-19 patients, with six of those in intensive care and five on ventilators.
Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said that some of its patients may be treated at outside hospitals.
On Sunday, there were at least 4,721 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. The state reported 11,992 available staffed hospital beds, including 927 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 7% of total hospital beds.
On Friday, the percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 6.22%.
The county's seven-day molecular positivity rate on Monday stood at 64.47%, but health officials say the molecular rate can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it.
The antigen positivity rate was 16.95%.
As of Monday, public health has received reports of 65,966 tests, with 4,906 of those confirmed cases, 4,382 probable and 20 suspect cases.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
