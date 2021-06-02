Myra Lee Adams Goff recalled the day she forged a lifetime bond with Frederick Frueholz.
“He was a good friend of mine,” she said on Thursday while accepting a county proclamation honoring her as the 2021 recipient of the Comal County Historical Commission’s annual award named in Frueholz’s honor. “I first knew him when I was in the seventh grade and he was a senior. We were in the library and had brought a bowling ball to school and rolled it down the aisle. A lot of people remembered that about me.”
Frederick Frueholz Jr., a longtime area physician, community volunteer who died at 91 in 2018, pioneered local historic preservation efforts. In 1963 he became the first chairman of the CCHC, then known as the Comal County Historical Survey Committee. The Frueholz Award goes to those that helped record and preserve the county’s rich history.
Goff, a fifth-generation New Braunfelser, said she and Frueholz established a unique relationship as she penned articles about city and county residents, businesses, organizations and more.
“Over the years, if there was any question about (the German) language I would telephone Fred,” she said of Frueholz, fluent in all aspects of the language. “I served on many commissions with him and he was really great. So this is a big honor to me, to have this award.”
Myra Lee’s proclamation, honoring her lifetime of achievements, took County Judge Sherman Krause several minutes to read. She graduated from New Braunfels High School and earned a degree in social studies with minors in English and German from Texas Christian University, where she met her future husband Glyn Goff.
Myra Lee was hired to teach music, art and fourth grade at Lamar Elementary, but left teaching raise their children, Karen, Patricia and James Marcus. She returned to teaching in 1963, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School then Carl Schurz Elementary School.
Beginning in 1970, Myra Lee joined New Braunfels Middle School, where she taught Fine Arts and ended her career in charge of the Gifted and Talented, Odyssey of the Mind and Knowledge Masters programs.
When she retired, she wrote or co-wrote several books that included It’s Fair Time, the History of the Comal County Fair; Kindermaskenball, Past and Present: New Braunfels; Comal County – A Pictorial History; and A Journey in Faith, the History of First Protestant Church.
From 2006 through 2017 Myra Lee wrote a weekly column for the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung titled Around the Museum and Archives, about the Sophienburg Museum and Archives and about people, places and events in the history of New Braunfels. She also penned a series about the history of the Comal County Courthouse for the Herald-Zeitung in commemoration of the building’s 2013 renovation.
Goff told commissioners of the writing advice she received from her mother.
“She said you can write anything you want, but make sure that you can read it on the Plaza,” she said. “And don’t take any money for your writing because you will lose your independence. Both of those I went along with,” she said.
Since 2000, Goff received the Chair of the Board Award from the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for her work in heritage preservation; a Silver Unicorn Award from the New Braunfels Independent School District; the 2012 Distinguished Alumni Award from the New Braunfels Independent School District Education Foundation; Sophienburg Museum and Archives named her as Volunteer of the Year and in 2013 she was named a Living Legend of New Braunfels by the Braunfels Foundation Trust.
Goff has been a long-time member of the First Protestant Church Choir, served as a Sunday school teacher, grand marshal of the Kindermaskenball Parade and grand marshal of the Comal County Fair Parade.
Goff pointed around commissioner’s court chambers inside the Historic Courthouse and said, “Just look at everything you can write about New Braunfels, all the things there are. I learned so much about Comal County that I did not know before.”
CCHC Chair Cindy Coers said Goff’s Frueholz Award and plaque will be displayed in the lobby of the historic courthouse.
“We are absolutely thrilled to give Myra Lee this award this year,” Coers said. “If you haven’t had the pleasure of looking through her books and reading them, you’ve missed out. I encourage you to do that.
“For many years I know we all enjoyed the articles in the newspaper, now in a nice book published in 2017,” Coers said of the book, Around the Sophienburg, illustrated by daughter Patricia Goff Arnold.
“It’s been an education to me because I didn’t grow up in New Braunfels and Comal County. I have enjoyed the history she has gathered for all of us to enjoy for many years,” Coers added. “We appreciate her efforts and her passion. You just love Myra Lee.”
