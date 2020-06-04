Comal County confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 113 since the county reported its first case March 18.
Both are New Braunfels residents in their 20s and 30s who are home-isolating, the county said
Thursday morning. Cheryl Fraser, public health director, said more testing led to more positive cases in recent weeks, including nine through weekend.
Fraser said the county’s 113 total cases included samples from 3,321 total tests, with 3,140 negative and results from 68 still pending. Last week the county reported its seventh death, which occurred in mid-May and the first since the county reported two on April 13.
“We reported the highest number of cases in a single day on Monday,” Fraser said. “Several were household contacts and I know of three within one household.”
Comal now has 20 active coronavirus cases, with five still hospitalized, and four recent recoveries for a total of 86. The testing total includes 1,435 conducted at six nursing homes by members of the New Braunfels and Bulverde Spring Branch fire departments in May. One test was positive, and the rest were negative.
“I think that is very good news,” Fraser said. “We’re continuing to talk with those homes and monitoring them closely to make sure it stays that way.”
Fraser said drive-thru testing, established in April by local physicians and manned by volunteers, is now being managed by Comal County and New Braunfels Fire Department. Fraser said after a brief hiatus, the site resumed and performed 47 tests on Tuesday.
“Testing is still available to the public on Tuesday and Friday mornings,” she said, asking people to set up appointments through the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 830-221-1120 or public health office at 830-221-1150. “Physicians can also fax over forms to the office for any patients they want to have tested.”
Fraser reported 1,083 antibody tests performed at the public health office. Twelve tests were positive, indicating the samples came from people who had contracted COVID-19 at some point in the past. Those numbers do not reflect the totality of antibody testing in the county, nor are all tests necessarily of Comal County residents.
“The Department of State Health Services has a program called Texas Health Trace, which integrates local public health offices into contact-tracing,” Fraser said. “Public health will perform all case investigations within our jurisdiction (and enter data to) DSHS, which will perform all contact-tracing activities.
“This is really big … the state is taking on one of my concerns — how we would be able to do all contact-tracing when one person has to do case investigations involving 10, 20 and up to 30 people. That’s a lot of manpower that adds up pretty quickly. This will help us tremendously.”
Landa Building
measures approved
Commissioners approved one of the final change orders involved with finishing the downtown Landa Building. SpawGlass Contractors submitted seven measures associated with completing the $14.7 million Landa Building revision.
“We’ve now moved in and have since identified several issues that need to be corrected, mainly access control and security, and audio visual in the courtrooms,” County Engineer Tom Hornseth said. “Many of the decisions were made several months ago.”
Commissioners approved line-items totaling $67,597. Hornseth said changes addressed changes to the second-floor ceiling, skylights, framing, electrical wiring and sally port gate cleaning and a new generator.
The total was subtracted from county ($44,474) and contractor ($23,123) contingency in the project. Workers began installing signage for the renovated facility on Thursday. Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
•Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Cypress Cove subdivisions.
•Appointed Tillman Root and 22nd District Court Justice Bruce Boyer to replace departed members on the county’s facilities workgroup, which monitors and approves county building construction and maintenance.
•A revised to extend the lease of the Devils Hill wireless communications tower in Bulverde another nine months until it is replaced by a new tower involved in the County Wide Radio System Project.
•A federal grant application for bulletproof vests for law enforcement officers in the four county constable’s offices, sheriff’s office and fire marshal’s office.
•Line-item 2020 budget transfers for road and bridge department non-capital and capital equipment; facility maintenance costs and training for the rest of the year.
