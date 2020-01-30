In a county that spans about 575 square miles, very few mental health resources existed before 2014.
That sparked the creation of the mental health task force established by the McKenna Foundation.
Born out of this task force came the idea for a single-stop mental health resource embedded into the Canyon Lake community — since rural communities often suffer even worse access to mental health care, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Now coming up on its second anniversary, Canyon Lake’s Mental Health Center — a Hill Country MHDD Center — has been working to help Canyon Lake residents get better access to mental health treatment.
“The idea came together after this task force was formed and a whole bunch of nonprofits got together to come up with a strategic plan,” said Maureen Schein, resource and program director for the Canyon Lake Community Resource Center (CRRC). The CRRC is a partner of the center.
In 2017, state legislators passed a funding law for grants to help fund mental health resources in rural areas, but the area already had to have a strategic plan in place to apply.
“Not a lot of communities had that already, but due to the mental health task force we did,” Schein recalls. “So the MHDD was really excited about being eligible and already having that work done.”
They applied, and were awarded the grant to create a new center in Canyon Lake, Schein said.
“Operated out of Canyon Lake Presbyterian Church, the income-based mental health clinic opened in July of 2018,” Schein said.
In its first year, the clinic expected to serve about 200 or so people — but served double that amount, Schein said.
“It’s really nice a mental health clinic has a good reputation so Canyon Lake is really benefitting from it,” Schein said.
It’s huge that people are recognizing they need help and are able to seek it out in the Canyon Lake community, Schein said.
“Abnormal things happen to normal people, and what even is normal or average anyway?” Schein said. “Everyone goes through difficult times. And having this clinic in our community to help people through that is helpful.”
While the clinic has been housed in the church for the past year and a half, the CRRC has expanded to a new building and space will soon be offered in their new office as well, Schein said.
“So for anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable going to a church for
counseling, that’s an option,” she said. “We will still have the sessions at the church too, so for people who like going there they can still do that.”
The new property, located in Sattler, is 11,000 square feet compared to the CRRC’s former 2,000-square-foot office, Schein said.
“We’re located just behind where we used to be so it’s not too big of a move there, but the space is so helpful as our community grows,” Schein said.
While the facility is getting finished out, the goal is to include sessions at the new building within the next six months, Schein said.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Canyon Lake Presbyterian Church is located at 230 Shepherd Hill Drive.
For more information about the clinic, call 830-387-5995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.