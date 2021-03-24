Comal County added 19 recoveries and 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning as the regional hospitalization rate from the virus fell to 4%.

Of the new cases, eight are confirmed and six are probable. That leaves the county with 178 active cases of COVID-19 with five of those patients hospitalized. There have been 305 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic arrived locally last March.

Comal County hospitals reported caring for 10 virus patients with three in intensive care and two on ventilators. That's down from Tuesday's 13 patients with one less patient in ICU. Local facilities are caring for a mix of both local patients and those from outside the area.

Hospital use for COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties was at 4% — down from Tuesday's 4.13%.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county moved higher on Wednesday, with the widespread and quick antigen test up almost 10% from Monday's 2.94%. The molecular rate was 40.09% — almost double Monday's 20.15%. Both of those jumps come on very small testing numbers, with the county's health department only reporting fewer than 100 test results received between Monday and Wednesday.

Vaccinations

The county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Standby List is open and registering residents who meet the criteria. Registration is available through the county website, www.co.comal.tx.us; those without computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575.

Those available for vaccination now include front-line health workers, teachers and child care workers, people 50 and older, and those 18 and older who have an underlying medical condition.

Next week the vaccination eligibility will open to all people over the age of 16, regardless of health condition.

County officials said its standby list would change to allow all of of those to register on Monday, but the county has been administering the Moderna vaccine which is only cleared for those 18 and older. Those with younger teens will need to find a site offering the Pfizer vaccine.

The state is also launching a website next week for people to sign up for vaccines at public health centers and state-run clinics. The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler will alert participants to upcoming events and available appointments. For those who do not have access to the internet, the state will also be creating a hotline for appointments by phone, officials said.

County health officials have also urged people to look at other vaccination options, including those offered by pharmacies, hospitals and stores. H-E-B, Walmart, Sam’s Club, CVS, Walgreens and Christus are all offering vaccination opportunities, with details available online or by calling the location.