Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday began a slow reopening of the state by announcing a staged plan designed to lift statewide restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Abbott’s new executive orders will keep public schools and universities closed for the remainder of the year, open state parks with restrictions beginning Monday, ease bans on some elective medical procedures beginning Wednesday, April 22 and allow some retailers to offer to-go services beginning Friday, April 24.

“We have demonstrated that we can corral the coronavirus,” Abbott said during a noon press conference of the eased restrictions, which he said will be phased in starting next week.

Abbott’s plan and others announced by governors Friday came a day after President Donald Trump’s three-phase plan that calls for states to craft their own economic recoveries from the pain of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott said the next phase of Texas’ plan would be announced April 27, but did not immediately lay out criteria or what kind of businesses would be allowed to resume. He said that phase could lift statewide stay at home orders when they expire Thursday, April 30.

“Texans are battling a colossal challenge—an invisible enemy that has tested our lives and our livelihoods — but overcoming challenges is part of who we are as Texans,” he said. “We have shown that Texas can continue our efforts to contain COVID-19 while also adopting safe standards that will allow us to begin the process of reopening Texas.”

Abbott’s first order established the Strike Force to Open Texas, a team of nationally recognized medical experts and private and public leaders which will advise him on ways to safely and strategically reopen the state’s economy.

James Huffines will chair the commission, which includes Mike Toomey as chief operating officer and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Comptroller Glenn Hegar as consultants. Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt will serve as chief medical officer, supported by John Zerwas, University of Texas System executive vice-chancellor for health affairs; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Mark McClellan and Parker Hudson of Dell Medical School.

“These health experts will develop a medical architecture to comprehensively test and trace COVID-19 that will enable Texans to gradually and safely begin the process of returning to work and other activities,” the governor said.

Prominent Texans advising the committee include designer Kendra Scott, Austin computer magnate Michael Dell, Dallas billionaire Robert Rowling, Houston retailer James “Mattress Mac” McIngvale, former Dallas Federal Reserve president Richard Fisher and H. Ross Perot Jr.

“The Strike Force to Open Texas brings together nationally recognized medical experts with public and private sector leaders to achieve this mission,” Abbott said. “By coming together, we can get Texans back to work, practice safe standards that will prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we can overcome this pandemic.”

The governor’s second executive order establishes a temporary “Retail-To-Go” model to reopen some retail outlets April 24 for deliveries of goods to customers’ cars, homes or other locations that minimize contact. It also closes public, private and higher education institutions for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year, though teachers can perform video instruction, administrative duties and clean out classrooms.

Abbott’s third executive order addresses hospital capacity and personal protective equipment (PPE) needed for COVID-19 response. It loosens restrictions on surgeries beginning at Wednesday through May 8, but continues prohibiting health care professionals and facilities from performing most elective surgeries and procedures.

Abbott’s order directs state parks to reopen on Monday, “with strict guidelines to reduce transmission of COVID-19 — including requiring visitors to wear face coverings, maintain a six-foot distance from individuals outside of their party, and prohibiting the gathering of groups larger than five.”

As of Friday at least 17,300 people in Texas had tested positive and more than 400 had died from COVID-19. The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but can cause severe illness or death for older adults and those with existing health issues.

Virus testing in Texas has lagged near the bottom in the country. Abbott said increased testing was a core component of his economic recovery plan, and promised additional capacity bolstered by the private sector would come by “late April or early May.”

Trump’s revised national guidelines will ease restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus while focusing on harder-hit locations. Places with declining infections and strong testing would begin a three-phase gradual reopening of businesses and schools.

The first phase recommends strict public social distancing measures, that schools remain closed, discourages gatherings of more than 10 people and nonessential travel. The second phase only encourages social distancing when possible, limit gatherings over 50 people unless taking precautionary measures, and allows nonessential travel. The third phase focuses on identifying and isolating new infections.

Completion of each phase requires at least a 14-day review period before proceeding into the next phase. Governors could decide which of the three phases their states fall into or could skip phases they feel have already been addressed. On Friday they made clear they will move at their own pace, including Abbott, who is facing political attacks from both sides of the aisle. Conservatives lining up behind Trump are pressuring Abbott to unleash businesses as Texas is struggling to handle more than 1 million people who have filed for unemployment since the crisis began.

Democrats, who in November have a shot at retaking the Texas House for the first time in 20 years, are ratcheting up their criticism of Texas’ testing capacity and a stretched supply PPE for medical workers.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has called for more testing, adding talk of reopening the nation’s fourth-largest city was premature. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced orders making it mandatory to wear protective masks beginning Monday, and in Austin public health officials on Friday announced a plan to boost testing by as much as 2,000 per week by allowing people tests without doctor referrals.

