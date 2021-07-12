New Braunfels seeks input on maintenance plan

City officials are seeking input for a street maintenance plan through online feedback and an upcoming public forum.
Each year the city budget allocates funds for street maintenance projects to be completed throughout the next fiscal year.
As budget discussions begin for the 2021-2022 budget cycle, the city’s Public Works Department is asking for the public’s say on which of the city’s 893 lane miles of city roads need to be addressed in the coming year.
As part of the public input process, an in-person public forum is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Tejas Room at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
During that public forum, residents will hear from the staff of the Public Works Department regarding which roads are eligible for street maintenance projects, the selection process and the type of projects that will be on the proposed 2021-2022 street maintenance plan.
At the end of that forum, staff members will give residents information on how to submit their input for city street improvements.
“This is an opportunity to educate the public on the street maintenance that we do,” Public Works Director Greg Malatek said during a recent city council meeting. “After the presentation, we open it up, and we’ll have staff there to answer any questions about the streets that we need to be looking at.”
Last year, New Braunfels City Council allocated about $1.6 million to fund 50 different roadway maintenance projects, ranging in scale from preventative maintenance to complete roadway rehabilitation projects.
“Pavement is just like someone’s vehicle,” Malatek said. “If you properly maintain it, it will last you a long time. If you had your car and you didn’t do oil changes or tune-ups as the years go on, it deteriorates, and then you have a costly repair. If you come in and do preventative maintenance ... crack seal, mill and overlay and keep moisture out of the pavement, then you have pavement that lasts a lot longer with less cost to the city.”
Residents can view a list of the projects included in the 2020-2021 Street Maintenance Program at www.nbtexas.org/streets.
Over the last five years, the city has taken on more than $8 million in street maintenance projects along with more than $100 million in roadway and drainage repairs from the 2013 and 2019 bonds. Each project is selected based on need and input from New Braunfels residents.
For those unable to attend the public forum, an online survey will be available from Thursday through July 25, giving residents a chance to submit their input on the plan online.
Visit www.nbtexas.org/streetsurvey for more information and to fill out the survey.
