With overflowing crates and corners filled with cats and dogs, the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area is hoping to fundraise money with two major events after the pandemic put off such opportunities for a year.
The shelter has nearly 300 pets in its shelter and a total of 500 pets needing homes between shelter and foster animals.
Because of overcrowding, diseases can spread quickly and the shelter cannot relocate animals because surrounding shelters in San Antonio and San Marcos are also overflowing.
HSNBA executive director Sarah Hammond said the shelter’s fundraising goal is at least $15,000 to cover debt bills owed to local veterinarians.
“It’s gotten a little out of control so our goal is to be able to pay all of that,” Hammond said. “It’s going to take the whole community for us to get out of this mess, we’ve just been completely overwhelmed with animals for the last two months.”
Jordan’s Way
On July 18, the HSNBA is hosting “Jordan’s Way,” a nonprofit which shares animal welfare stories to inspire people to adopt.
The four-hour virtual event will be on Facebook LIVE from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Jordan’s Way Charities was started by Kris Rotonda who adopted his beloved rescue dog, Jordan, who spent her whole life in a shelter.
Jordan passed away in 2018 from cancer. It became Kris’ mission to publicize why people should adopt so shelters can be cleared, traveling the country raising money and awareness for shelters.
The event features Kris doing
silly challenges, such as a dunk tank, and attaching fundraising goals to them.
A supporter of the shelter nominated them to Jordan’s Way, which has never raised funds in Texas before.
Jordan’s Way recently raised $50,000 for a shelter in South Dakota in four hours and has raised $1.4 million in 20 states so far this year, according to the HSNBA.
For more, go to https://fb.me/e/KCMAO5ve
Dog Days of Summer
It’s the perfect time to uncork some wine and sit outside, so Kuhlman Cellars is taking advantage of the season to also raise money for the HSNBA.
Its “Dog Days of Summer Wine Release Party” will be on Aug. 1 from noon to 3 p.m. The event celebrates the release of its Kuhlman Cellars’ 2020 Estate White and Calcaria, two crisp, white wines they say are perfect for the warm weather.
Every $1 of each newly released wine bottle sold and profits from all other wines will go to the HSNBA.
The Kuhlman team adopted their beloved vineyard tabby cat, Nico, from HSNBA after Hurricane Harvey hit and many animals were homeless.
“He found his best cat life and he hangs out and we call him the ‘furry prince of the porch,’” said Kuhlman Cellars co-founder Chris Kuhlman with a laugh. “He welcomes guests who walk out.”
Tickets to the party are included with several new wine release bundles. Limited tickets are also available individually for $10, which includes a taste of each new wine and some “Puppy Swag” gifts.
Attendees can pre-purchase a four- or six- bottle bundle, which includes two event tickets for new wine tasting.
The six bottle bundle includes three bottles of each released wine, two tastings of each wine, a small charcuterie plate, two glasses of choice of the new wine and some Puppy Swag gifts.
The four-bottle bundle includes two bottles of its new releases, two tastings of each wine, a small charcuterie plate and two glasses of choice.
The six bottle bundle is $179 and the four bottle bundle is $134.
Packs are also available for shipping.
The estate has supported HSNBA for about four years, and Kuhlman said they hope to hold future events such as an adoption event somewhere for other shelters.
The estate is no stranger to strays, and welcomes cats and dogs to stay on the vineyard as a home. They will set out water bowls and give them bandannas to wear.
“It’s something we think we can do and is aligned with our philosophy out at the estate,” Kuhlman said. “This just seems like it was too good to pass out the theme of dog days of summer and being able to give something back to the Humane Society. It’s consistent with what we’re about with the community.”
Hammond said she believes the community can pull together to help the shelter, which serves animals and people alike.
“The shelter belongs to the community,” Hammond said. “It is there for the community so it takes a community to keep us able to do the good work we’re trying to do.”
For more event details visit: https://www.kuhlmancellars.com/Wines/Dog-Days-2021
