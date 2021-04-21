Comal County health officials reported 27 additional COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries Wednesday, bringing the number of virus cases to 227.
The county's number of active cases rose by 12 from the previous day. Eleven of the new cases added to the county's data are confirmed, while the other 16 are probable.
Confirmed cases are detected by molecular tests, such as PCR tests, which are taken with a nasal swab and are highly accurate, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Probable cases are detected through rapid-result antigen tests, which are faster and less accurate.
Wednesday's report brings the total number of cases to 10,049 since the virus arrived locally in March 2020.
There have been 312 local COVID-19 deaths recorded. No deaths were reported Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, the state has reported around 2.4 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 403,887 probable cases in 224 counties since the pandemic began.
Of the active cases, eight of those patients were hospitalized on Wednesday.
Local hospitals reported caring for 15 COVID-19 patients, unchanged from the previous day, with four in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Officials have said that number could include both county and non-county residents who are hospitalized here.
On Tuesday, there were at least 2,967 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections.
The percentage of COVID hospital bed use across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 4.11% on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the state reported 12,207 available staffed hospital beds, including 1,069 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 4.7% of total hospital beds.
The county's seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 was 2.94% on the antigen test and 3.82% on the molecular test.
The county's vaccine standby list continues to be open to everyone 18 and older, regardless of occupation or health status. People can register online at www.co.comal.tx.us. Those who do not have computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575, but phone resources are limited.
Teens who are 16 and 17 can also be vaccinated, but that requires the Pfizer shot, which the Comal County clinics aren't administering.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which allows people to register for a vaccine appointment from a participating public health entity and some local health departments.
Officials said people could continue to find additional providers through the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
County health officials have urged people to look at other vaccination options, including those offered by pharmacies, hospitals, and stores. H-E-B, Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS, Walgreens and Christus are all offering vaccination opportunities, with details available online or by calling the location.
According to DSHS data, 88,659 vaccinations have been given in Comal County, and 36,128 people, about 28.8% of the county's age 16 and older population, are fully vaccinated. In Guadalupe County, 27.4% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, 10.2 million people have received at least one dose and 6.6 million people, or 22.7% of Texas' population, are fully vaccinated. A total of 16.2 million doses have been administered.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
