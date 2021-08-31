Jobless rates in New Braunfels and Comal County declined in July compared to the previous month, according to Texas Workforce Commission data.
New Braunfels’ unemployment rate declined to 4.6% in July from the June rate of 5.1%. The city’s jobless rate was 8% in July 2020 and 3% in July 2019.
The decrease came as the number of people employed rose from 43,848 in June to 44,162 last month.
The civilian labor force, the number of people working or looking for work who are not employed with any government or military institution, rose slightly in July.
Jonathan Packer, president and CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce pointed out that the number of people employed during the same month in 2019 was 44,219, a number similar to this year, even though the unemployment rate is higher.
“We’ve added back the jobs that we lost (during the early part of the pandemic),” Packer said. “If we have unemployment, that means that the economy is growing but not equally everywhere. Employment hasn’t matched that growth. The message from area employers is clear that it is tough to hire right now. We’re seeing businesses with adjusted hours and wages. This economy is resilient and we’ll figure this out, but I think it’s important to look at total employment while looking at the unemployment rate.”
The unemployment rate in Comal County fell from 5.4% in June to 4.8% in July. Comal County’s unemployment rate in July 2020 was 7.6% and in July 2019 was 3.3%
The data showed that the number of people employed in Comal County was 73,843 in July, an increase from June’s figure of 73,268. That number was 73,860 in July 2019.
The county’s civilian labor force’s size also rose slightly compared to the prior month.
Unemployment rates in surrounding counties in July:
Hays County, 4.4%, down from 5% in July; Guadalupe County, 4.6%, down from 5.2%; Bexar County, 5.5%, down from 6.2%; and Kendall County, 4%, down from 4.5%.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision.
The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.2% in July, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from the prior month.
The state added 80,900 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 14 of the last 15 months. Texas added a total of 714,800 jobs since July 2020.
“Texas has career opportunities for job seekers and the Texas Workforce Commission continues to provide and improve on programs and tools to help people succeed,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel in a statement. “Our resources, including our focus on ending the middle-skills gap in the state, help ensure skilled workers for every Texas employer and upward mobility and career opportunities for all Texans.”
The leisure and hospitality industry continued to grow in July, adding 20,600 jobs. Professional and business services employment gained 11,500 jobs over the month. The manufacturing industry added 8,300 positions.
