Wobbly and uncoordinated, several male contestants in high heels will stride to the finish to raise awareness for domestic violence and sexual assault this weekend.
The Crisis Center of Comal County on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Krause’s Biergarten and Cafe will have its second annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event.
It is an offshoot of the international trademarked event where men pledge and participate to end “men’s sexualized violence.”
Proceeds will go toward the Crisis Center of Comal County and include funding its counseling departments.
Tickets are $25 online at Eventbrite and $30 at the door. Anyone can go onto their website or Facebook page to sponsor the contestants.
“They aren’t truly racing a mile, it’s a race across the parking lot and back,” laughed Paula Bouloubasiss, Crisis Center of Comal County community relations. “They can be announced on stage and dress in costume if they want, and they’ll be announced to their favorite song and after that we start the race.”
The event benefiting the crisis center began when KNBT 92.1 FM brought up the idea.
The local radio station and KGNB 1420 AM will host the event for the crisis center, which did not have to set up anything.
Bouloubasiss said the center especially needs help hiring more counselors. They currently have three counselors and are hiring a few and always need more.
“We do free counseling and counseling has been really busy with services,” Bouloubasiss said.
As the community grows, so has the crisis center to help more and more women. Last summer, the center added a homeless part of its shelter with 40 beds for homeless women and children.
Some stay for weeks while others stay for months depending on their situation.
“We’re super excited about doing it on a Sunday afternoon this year and we’re hoping to raise awareness and money for the crisis center,” Bouloubasiss said.
For more information on the event go to https://crisiscenternb.org/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes
For tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-2021-tickets-177827275167
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.