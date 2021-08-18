Redistricting season officially kicked off with Thursday’s release of detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau that will be used to redraw local, state and national voting districts in the coming months.
It could determine control of Congress, the Texas Legislature, and city and county alignments beginning with the 2022 elections. The League of Women Voters of the Comal Area is hosting a Redistricting Mapping Event from 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Westside Community Center, 2932 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road in New Braunfels.
LWV-Texas is sponsoring the event, which will identify, define and map area and regional communities of interest, called COIs.
The Census will also shape representational boundaries for Comal County, city of New Braunfels, and the Comal and New Braunfels independent school districts.
“We expect about 20 community leaders to participate and COVID precautions observed for the in-person event,” the league said of the workshop, which will be followed by a Sept. 18 virtual Zoom COI event for Comal and Hays county, featuring prototypical maps developed at earlier in-person mapping events.
As they did after the 2010 census, Republicans will hold greater sway in the 2020 redistricting process. They need to gain only five seats to take control of the U.S. House in 2022 — a margin that could potentially be covered through artful redistricting.
The GOP will control redistricting in 20 states accounting for 187 U.S. House seats, most in the growing states of Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. Democrats will control redistricting in just eight states that account for 75 House seats.
Four of the nation’s 10 fastest growing cities were in Texas suburbs, two outside Dallas, and one each near Houston and San Antonio, that last one being New Braunfels — and all are prime battle grounds for redistricting.
By contrast, many Texas counties outside of its metropolitan areas saw populations decline, the Census Bureau said.
Republicans, who currently hold 23 of the 36 U.S. House seats in Texas, will have full control over the redistricting process, allowing them to decide where to draw the two new seats the state is gaining. But that could be complicated because Democrats generally have fared better in Texas suburbs in recent elections.
“The maps developed at these events will help us provide feedback to the Texas House and Senate redistricting committees as they go about their constitutionally directed duty to redraw the voting district maps to reflect the results of the 2020 Census,” the League added.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
