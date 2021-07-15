After a year of canceled plans, the Heritage Society of New Braunfels is gearing up for living history events and three new board members with fresh ideas.
The Heritage Society displays historical artifacts and holds educational and fun events to teach the community about the city’s rich history, from its founding to day-to-day life.
The foundation will hold an annual membership meeting and picnic on July 21 from 5-8 p.m. at 1370 Church Hill Dr.
They will serve meat and drinks and members are encouraged to bring dessert.
Three new board members will join: Lark Mason III, marketing and operations manager of the Lark Mason Associates Auction House, Skip Nolte, former president of the New Braunfels Evening Lions Club and Sara Shea, owner of The Other Place resort.
“We’re excited to bring some new blood onto the board and keep on making history happen,” HSNB executive director Justin Ball said.
The foundation oversees the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture, which closed during the pandemic for lockdowns the majority of last year.
“Now, as of April 1, we brought our volunteers back and have kind of just resumed business as usual,” Ball said. “We’re really happy to be back in the saddle as it were, last year was really rough.”
They recently received a donated campaign desk made in Central Texas out of mesquite wood. Ball said he dates it between 1860 to 1880.
It should be on display in the next month or so as part of their collection.
A major project the heritage is working on is re-erecting the First Protestant Church at Heritage Village, the museum’s home.
The church’s main frame from 1846 is sitting in a barn behind Ball’s office.
A local purchased the frame about 10 years ago and donated it to the Heritage Society.
Ball said it is important to New Braunfels’ early history, not only as the first church in the town but it served different purposes as the first courthouse, the first school and the first post office.
“At that time we didn’t have the funds or the community support to get that project done,” Ball said. “But now that COVID is ending and we are getting new people on the board, we’re really looking forward to rehashing that project and getting that building back up.”
Upcoming Events
After postponing events for a year, the Heritage is ready to hold fun and informational events for the community.
The annual Folkfest will be Oct. 9 to 10 at Heritage Village on the grounds of the museum off 1370 Churchill Drive.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids. The event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. features living history reenactments, pioneer craft demonstrations, free furniture museum tours, children’s activities, live music, beer and food.
On that Saturday night, there will be “Folk Fest After Dark” with a special performance by Zack Walther and Folks from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 presale and at the door.
Heritage Day is normally in November but was moved this year to sometime in December. It features a little Christmas market and living history events.
“It’s one of those things we’ve been doing for five years now and every year it’s gotten a bit bigger,” Ball said. “We’re hoping moving it to December and rebranding as a Christmas-y event will draw in some other interests to our other events and whatnot.”
Every second Saturday is Living History at Heritage Village which can be attended by appointment.
Historians demonstrate pioneer and 19th century technologies, clothing and artifacts, bringing the museum alive.
This Saturday the heritage is asking volunteers to come out at any time to the museum grounds to help cleanup, which starts at 10 a.m.
For information on Folkfest, go to https://texashandmadefurniture.com/folkfest.
