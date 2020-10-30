Commuters on State Highway 46 were late to their destinations Friday after an 18-wheeler jackknifed and spilled nearly 90 gallons of fuel that shut down the road for hours on Friday.
New Braunfels police and fire units responded to the site of the spill, in the 1000 block of SH 46 South near the intersection of Stone Gate Drive, around 9 a.m.
NBPD completely closed all highway lanes, diverting north and southbound traffic onto side roads. Police reopened one southbound lane around 10 a.m., leaving northbound traffic heading into New Braunfels diverted onto Saengerhalle Road.
Battalion Chief Donny Obuch said New Braunfels Fire Department sent a hazardous materials unit, two fire engines, and ambulance, with 11 responders remaining on the scene for six hours.
“We put out 19 bags of absorbent and waited for TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) to get there to make a determination,” he said.
Obuch said NBFD units stopped around 90 gallons of an unspecified fuel — from seeping into nearby water systems. The driver of the jackknifed truck called his company, which sent its own HAZMAT unit that performed the cleanup.
“We were out there for about six hours, and didn’t leave until about 3,” Obuch said.
It sent drivers scurrying for escape routes on Farm-to-Market Roads 758, 1101 and 306 (Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane) — those headed from New Braunfels to Seguin reached Interstate 10 through FM 725, FM 1044 and other back roads.
NBPD units reopened another SH 46 southbound lane (for two total for vehicles headed to Seguin) and a single northbound lane around 2 p.m.
The area — which features two lanes in both directions and center turnaround lane — completely reopened before 3:30 p.m.
It was the city’s second such accident since Oct. 10, when a jackknifed 18-wheeler carrying 38,000 pounds of glass Mason jars toppled over and caught fire in the 400 block of Interstate 35, just south of the SH 46 exit, completely closing that venue for eight hours.
An off duty NBFD fireman saved the driver, a 34-year-old man from Austin, and his dog at the accident scene, which required a TXDOT inspection and subsequent investigation that backed up traffic for miles in both directions.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said there were no injuries in Friday’s incident, which he said was still being investigated by NBPD’s Traffic Unit.
“It wasn’t really a crash — the whole reason for the shutdown was because it was a HAZMAT cleanup, which is a slow process that takes a while to complete,” Ferguson said. “It definitely did impact traffic in the area — especially on the side roads.
“The roads (as detours) were used strictly because of their (proximity) to the incident. As we said on our Facebook posts (throughout the day) we sincerely appreciate their patience. We know it caused a severe impact to traffic and daily routines as worked to resolve it as quickly as possible.”
