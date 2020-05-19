Two Houston men taking a smoke break inside a vehicle in a hotel parking lot were jailed on drug charges early Sunday morning, authorities said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department and city communications coordinator, said officers patrolling near a hotel in the 1100 block of Business 35 North encountered the suspects around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
“An officer noticed a suspicious vehicle, a red Chevy Impala, in the parking lot of the hotel,” Ferguson said. “There were two people sitting in the vehicle. When both were removed, the officers discovered a heavy smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”
Ferguson said searches of the car and the two men turned up small amounts of numerous drugs — marijuana, cocaine and MDMA, along with prescription pills Zanax and Neproxin — and drug paraphernalia.
“Each of them had various drug-related things on their person,” Ferguson said. “The search of the vehicle turned up even more stuff, and both men were taken to jail.”
Drew Colin Wiese and Stefan McGuire Holland, both 30 and from Houston, were taken to Comal County Jail. Officers confiscated $2,705 in cash from the men, who were charged with possession and/or intent to sell or deliver several substances.
Wiese, charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams, was released the same day after posting $10,000 bond.
Holland was charged with marijuana possession under 2 ounces; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 and 4 grams, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty groups 3 and/or 4, under 28 grams.
Also wanted on warrants for speeding and expired registration, Holland was released later Sunday after posting bonds totaling $17,550.
