With more people looking for summer work, jobless rates in New Braunfels and Comal County rose in June compared to the previous month, according to Texas Workforce Commission data released Friday.
New Braunfels’ unemployment rate rose to 5.1% in June from the May rate of 4.4%. The city’s jobless rate was 8.7% in June 2020.
The increase came as the number of people employed fell from 43,723 in May to 43,659 in June.
The civilian labor force, the number of people working or looking for work who are not employed with any government or military institution, rose in June.
The number of unemployed also increased compared to the previous month.
Two years ago, the city’s jobless rate also rose as the summer season began, with the rate jumping from 2.5% in May 2019 to 3% in June 2019.
The unemployment rate in Comal County rose from 4.6% in May to 5.4% in June. Comal County’s unemployment rate in June 2020 was 8.4% and in June 2019 was 3.2%
The data showed that the number of people employed in Comal County was 72,955 in June, a decrease from May’s figure of 73,068.
The county’s civilian labor force’s size also increased compared to the prior month, contributing to the rise in the unemployment rate.
Unemployment rates in surrounding counties in June:
Hays County, 5%, up from 4.5% in May; Guadalupe County, 5.2%, up from 4.5%; Bexar County, 6.2%, up from 5.5%; and Kendall County, 4.5%, up from 3.8%.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision.
In June, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.5%, down 0.1 percentage points from a revised rate of 6.6 percent in May 2021.
Texas added 55,800 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 13 of the last 14 months. The state has added a total of 654,200 jobs since June 2020.
“Texas is open for business and we continue to add jobs,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel in a statement. “TWC’s programs aim to aid in this growth by connecting people to jobs, and with a new focus on ending the middle-skills gap in our state, we’re offering pathways to successful careers for all Texans and building a workforce with skills that are most in-demand by employers.”
In June, the leisure and hospitality industry continued to grow, adding 19,000 jobs. Professional and business services increased by 13,200 positions, and education and health services employment gained 9,500 jobs over the month.
“Texas employers continue to pave the way in 2021, and many have diligently reshaped their businesses to adapt and grow for the safety of their employees and customers alike,” said TWC Commissioner Aaron Demerson. “My office will continue to offer tools and support for our Texas employers, which will allow them to run their businesses smoothly and continue to contribute to our world-class Texas economy.”
