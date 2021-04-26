Early voting ends Tuesday for city council members, proposed city charter amendments and school district trustees, which unofficially will be decided after polls close Saturday.
Fourteen candidates seek two positions each on the New Braunfels City Council and New Braunfels and Comal independent school district boards, with 18 proposed amendments to the New Braunfels City Charter.
Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said 2,285 votes have been cast at polls and another 276 cast through the mail as of 3 p.m. Monday. Other elections include school district trustees in Marion and city council races in Garden Ridge, Bulverde and Marion.
The county’s six early voting centers will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: Comal County Elections Office at 396 N. Seguin Ave., Goodwin Annex at 1297 Church Hill Drive, and Grace Church at 3240 FM 725, all in New Braunfels.
Others include Tye Preston Memorial Library at 16311 South Access Road in Canyon Lake, Bulverde City Hall at 30360 Cougar Bend, and Garden Ridge Community/Event Center at 9500 Municipal Parkway in Garden Ridge.
For information, including sample ballots, precinct maps and polling locations, visit votecomal.com, co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections, nbtexas.org, nbisd.org and comalisd.org.
