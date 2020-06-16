The city of New Braunfels will host a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday regarding the second phase of the Klein Road bond project.
This session is designed to provide content review supporting the project and allow residents to review the project and provide feedback and recommendations.
The second phase of Klein Road improvements would continue the $8 million expansion of the roadway from Farm-to-Market 1044 to South Walnut Avenue, funded by the city’s $86 million 2013 bond. The first phase began last June.
The project includes adding left-hand turn lanes at some locations and dedicated left- and right-hand turn lanes at major intersections.
It will realign the FM 1044 intersection, add a 10-foot shared-use path and sidewalks on both sides of the street, install street curbs and replace driveways with concrete aprons.
The second phase also includes replacing a low-water crossing with a bridge, pavement reconstruction and a storm drain from Walnut Ave. to FM 725.
Details in the presentation are available online at www.kleinroad.com. Interested parties can register for the virtual meeting at www.kleinroad.com/register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.