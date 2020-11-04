A New Braunfels High School history teacher who was placed on administrative leave on Monday, died later that day after sustaining what district officials called “a critical injury” while off campus.
Chris Smith, the school’s principal, notified parents and staff of Chase Hyland’s death in a letter sent out on Tuesday.
“The events that unfolded in the last day are not anything we anticipated would happen but have become a reality,” Smith wrote.
Referred by local officials, The Herald-Zeitung reached out to Kerr County authorities to confirm details of the death but did not receive a reply by press time Wednesday.
Smith said Hyland was placed on administrative leave on Monday morning after the district learned of a complaint against him.
“The investigation was just in the beginning stages and quickly took an unforeseen turn that afternoon,” Smith said.
The New Braunfels Police Department has an active investigation regarding a possible improper relationship between an educator and a student at New Braunfels High School, said David Ferguson, the city’s communications coordinator, but the department wasn’t releasing the name of the teacher involved.
Ferguson said the investigation was ongoing, and no charges had been filed.
The school district has activated a crisis intervention team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents and school personnel at difficult times.
The counseling staff and visiting counselors from several other NBISD schools will also provide support for students and staff.
“The safety of our students, however, is our number one priority and we take all complaints of this nature very seriously,” Smith said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved.”
Hyland had been with NBISD for 10 years. He became an educator in 2007 as a history instructional assistant at Texas State University before coming to New Braunfels. He was named NBISD Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2015.
