A project begun in January is unexpectedly helping a group of seniors connect with the outside world during COVID-19 visiting restrictions.
Shelia McAllister loved hearing the personal stories of other Eden Heights residents over lunch while visiting her mother at the senior housing complex.
“Many of the residents had such powerful, touching and sometimes heartbreaking stories,” McAllister said. “Many also don’t have family to pass on their stories. I felt compelled to share their stories.”
And so, The Living Legacy Project was born.
McAllister, who owns Shelia Louise Photography, describes herself as a visual storyteller and said creating a beautiful portrait also had to be part of the project.
“I love telling families stories through portraits and heirloom wall art and knew their families would appreciate a recent portrait of their loved one,” she said.
McAllister decided she would take a portrait of each resident and collect their stories to share. Each person featured in the project will receive an heirloom print of their portrait sponsored by Kip Mayo of Family First Chiropractic and Wellness.
Not everyone was on board with the idea initially.
“Many of the residents had to be persuaded to participate because they did not believe their lives were interesting and didn’t think anyone would be interested,” McAllister said. “Every resident was so grateful they participated once they shared their story with us; me and my two interviewers, Stephanie Cherry and Aimee Wilburn.”
The three collected the interviews and took the portraits in January, sitting with each person and listening to as much of their life story as they were willing to share.
Elizabeth Lautner’s is among them, a tale of love, loss and accomplishment spanning 88 years.
Evelyn Dekle’s story is another. A lifelong music lover, she plays the piano each week at a local church and in the living room at Eden Heights.
McAllister, Cherry and Wilburn had planned to hold an event at Eden Heights during which the stories and photos would be shared.
“We were going to invite all residents at Eden Heights, their family and friends and the community to the event,” McAllister said.
However, social distancing restrictions and a prohibition of visitors at Eden Heights due to COVID-19 concerns required they shared the culmination of their project in a different way.
Each day from April 15 through May 3 at 8 a.m., McAllister will read the story of a different resident on her business’ Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2yb7Amm.
“My hope is that we will reach even more people with their stories and that each resident will be lifted up, encouraged and truly celebrated,” she said. “Each and every story is precious and beautiful and we can really change the lives of the 19 residents that participated in The Living Legacy Project.”
For more information about The Living Legacy Project, contact McAllister at www.shelialouisephotography.com on Facebook and Instagram @shelialouisephotography or call 210-833-2657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.