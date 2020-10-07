Comal County said it is reviewing the latest orders by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that could open most bars in the state at partial capacity beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Abbott on Wednesday announced counties may begin working with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to allow bars to resume in-person services at 50% capacity for customers seated while eating or drinking indoors and without limits for those offering the same outdoors.
“It is time to open (them) up more, provided that safe protocols continue to be followed,” Abbott said. “If everyone continues the safe practices, Texas will be able to contain COVID and we will be able to reopen 100%.”
The expansions apply only in hospital regions where coronavirus patients comprise 15% or fewer of those hospitalized. The order allows businesses at 50% capacity to expand to 75% capacity, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo halls and amusement parks.
Dance floors at bars and similar establishments will remain closed and patrons seated while eating or drinking, except for sampling at breweries, distilleries and wineries. All must continue to wear masks when not seated at tables, which must be limited to six or fewer individuals, and follow specific curfew guidelines.
Late Wednesday, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said he and commissioners are reviewing Abbott’s latest orders and have scheduled talks with mayors, TABC officials and law enforcement beginning Thursday.
“It’s about evaluating what the governor’s requirements are and what the options are,” Krause said. “Obviously and very clearly, it’s about allowing bars to open or not allowing bars to open.
“We want to drill into the governor’s order a little more for us to understand what both of those options really mean.”
The state’s two most populous counties indicated they would not go along with the reopening plan. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said on Twitter that he “will not file to open them at this time,” noting that “our numbers are increasing.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a statement that “indoor, maskless gatherings should not be taking place right now, and this applies to bars, as well.
For Comal, Krause said the county will soon make decisions on all aspects of the latest order.
“Some of the discussions might include bar owners,” he said. “But I would say we’d like to complete all of those tomorrow and issue a decision sometime late Friday or possibly Monday of next week.”
The governor previously referred to bars as “COVID-spreading locations” and said that case numbers in the state would need to be further contained before they could open.
Spread of the coronavirus in bars and nightclubs — where typical nights can include mingling among strangers, singing along to loud music, shouting and dancing on a packed dance floor — has been widely documented throughout the U.S.
But on Wednesday, Abbott praised Texans for their resilience.
“Even as more businesses have opened and students return to school, Texans have shown we can contain the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “Thanks to Texans following the best health practices, our state is prepared for additional openings, including bars.
“Opening bars does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a threat, and most Texans are still susceptible to the virus. As bars and similar businesses begin to open, we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”
The Associated Press and Texas Tribune contributed to this report
