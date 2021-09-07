New Braunfels Planning Commission members on Wednesday are expected to consider a recommendation to the city council regarding a rezoning and a special use permit request to allow unscreened outdoor storage at the site of the proposed New Braunfels Utilities headquarters building.
The 70-acre tract, owned by NBU and located at the southwestern terminus of Westpointe Drive, is adjacent to the Estates at Stone Crossing residential development to the southeast.
According to city officials, the proposed zone change with a special use permit for unscreened outdoor storage would allow for the intended development of the property as the NBU headquarters building, maintenance building and materials yard.
The applicant, New Braunfels-based HMT Engineering and Surveying, has indicated the special use permit request would provide for relief from the requirement to construct a fence or wall along the portion of the property boundary where outdoor storage is planned to be located.
The developer’s plans include large storage areas that are separated from future/proposed roadways as much as possible, where native vegetation will be maintained for screening to the extent possible.
The property is currently zoned “APD,” a zoning district intended for newly annexed areas, agricultural, farm and ranch uses, and for areas where development is premature because of lack of utilities, capacity or service, or where ultimate use has not been determined.
The proposed “C-1B” General Business District is intended for the development of a broad range of retail, office and professional services located along or at the intersection of collectors or thoroughfares.
In addition, city staff members are recommending that all outdoor storage be setback a minimum of 50 feet from any property boundary.
The New Braunfels City Council would entertain any recommendations coming from the Planning Commission over two readings.
Planning commissioners are also expected to:
- Hold a public hearing and consider a recommendation to the city council regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a Special Use Permit to allow a variety of residential and non-residential development on about 49.5 acres at 614 and 720 W. Zipp Road from “R-1A-6.6” Single-Family District to the following zoning districts with additional conditions: “R-1A-6.6” Single-Family, “R-1A-4” Single-Family Small Lot, “C-1A” Neighborhood Business.
- Hold a public hearing and consider a recommendation regarding the proposed rezoning of about 7.6 acres at 2100 IH-35 North, from “APD AH” Agricultural/Pre-Development, Airport Hazard Overlay District and “C-3 AH” Commercial, Hazard Overlay District to “C-1B AH” General Business, Airport Hazard Overlay District.
Other items are also on the agenda.
Wednesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86057095897.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 860 5709 5897.
