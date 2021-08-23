As plans changed and musicians performed in front of a screen, the Mid-Texas Symphony is looking forward to sharing the joy of music with audiences again.
The Mid-Texas Symphony held virtual performances all of last year because of the pandemic. This year, while monitoring everchanging CDC guidelines, the orchestra plans to perform in New Braunfels and Seguin.
Mid-Texas Symphony music director Akiko Fujimoto said nothing compares to a live audience.
“The digital thing was a great option to have because it was the safest thing to do at the beginning part of the pandemic,” Fujimoto said. “For our second concert in March [this year] we played for a small, socially-distanced audience and that was the most emotional I’ve ever felt performing. We’re nothing without the audience, we only exist because we want to share it in the same room with the people who listen.”
The shows this season blend classical and modern musical styles, from visually-stunning theatre pieces to swelling Star Wars big picture scores.
On Oct. 17, the orchestra will play at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center at 4 p.m. for its “American Voices” show featuring music by American composers with various different backgrounds.
It includes music from the folk opera “Porgy and Bess,” set in the fictional neighborhood of Catfish Row, South Carolina and follows the lives of segregated African-Americans.
American-born violinist Charles Yang performs classical to bluegrass with the charisma of a rock star and is coming from New York City to perform Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s violin concerto.
Fujimoto shares two cultures and said it means a lot to have a diverse set of composers represented.
“These four composers are really masters of combining different styles and backgrounds and being a musical melting pot so to speak,” Fujimoto said. “Which, to me, being American I’m bicultural and so being American is being a bunch of different things and mixing different cultures and traditions.”
The orchestra will also perform Feb. 20 at the Brauntex Theatre for “The Soldier’s Tale” featuring Mid-Texas Symphony chamber players.
Dave Ferguson will narrate and Danielle Campbell Steans will dance to Russian composer Igor Stravinsky’s story of a soldier who sells his violin to the devil in return for a book that will make him rich.
“We’re taking advantage of the intimacy of the theatre and the fact it’s a theatre and not a concert hall,” Fujimoto said.
In a dramatic, almost cinematic experience, the symphony will perform Star Wars soundtracks by composer John Williams. The “Star Wars & Beyond” performance is set for April 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the New Braunfels Civic Convention Center.
They will also perform music that may have inspired Williams, such as “The Ride of the Valkyries” and selections from “Swan Lake” by Tchaikovsky.
Fujimoto said she and the orchestra are excited to put their hard work into play after a year without music to bring people together.
“It’s going to be different, just like the old times but even better because we appreciate it now,” Fujimoto said. “It’s going to mean so much more to us to do that.”
For a full list of shows and to buy tickets, visit mtsymphony.org
