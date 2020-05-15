On Friday, staffers at Das Rec, the city’s recreation center, were busy getting things ready for its second major opening in two years.
They were busy preparing the 77,000-square-foot facility closed since March 15 to prevent spread of COVID-19, to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday. Only current members will be permitted, at 25% of building capacity and under strict social distancing practices.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said staffers expected about 800 total to attend on the first day — just not all at once.
“No more than 130 people at any given time will be allowed inside the building,” he said. “Every two hours, they will rotate out for a 30-minute window for cleaning in between.”
Patrons must sign up online ahead of arrival. Ferguson said a sufficient number of staffers will be available, depending on participation during each period until Das Rec closes at 9:30 p.m.
The city posted dozens of Das Rec protective measures and usage guidelines on its Facebook site Thursday. They all follow dictates by the Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas, which initially mandated but now only recommends use of gloves “that fully cover hands from the wrist to the fingers.”
Showers and locker rooms will remain closed and all equipment will be disinfected after each use. Most exercise programs and other amenities are on hold for now. Das Rec has suspended monthly membership billing for April and May; the May 18-May 31 period will be credited to accounts to make up for missing the remainder of March.
Das Rec has a myriad of other COVID-19 rules governing its 7,300 square-foot fitness floor, 20,000 square-foot gymnasium, indoor walking track and competitive and leisure pools. All will also be under capacity limits that will keep a good chunk of Das Rec’s 15,000-plus membership from returning immediately – but it’s a start, city officials said.
“The Das Rec team realizes that returning to a new normal does not look the same for everyone,” said Kelsey Heiden, facility manager. “We are putting forth our best efforts to ensure members are returning to a clean, safe facility and hope members feel confident returning. But we are also aware that everyone is not ready to return at this time.”
