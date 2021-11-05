Comal County health officials reported no COVID-19 fatalities this week, while local hospital usage declined slightly compared to a week ago, as a third surge of the virus in August and September fueled by the delta variant continues to wane.
After adding 13 fatalities to its data last week, no deaths were reported this week by officials. The county’s death toll remains at 455 since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.
More than 70,000 Texans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The county reported 172 new cases this week to bring the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 19,662.
Comal County’s hospitals reported caring for 12 COVID-19 patients on Friday, down four from a week ago, with two in intensive care and two on a ventilator. According to county health officials, 100% of those patients were unvaccinated.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 3.8% on Friday.
According to state data, 66.33% of Comal County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least one shot as of Friday, with 58.94% of those fully vaccinated. Neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, sits at 59.2% and 52.82%, respectively.
The statewide rates, respectively, stand at 66.11% and 57.57%.
The percentage of fully vaccinated was previously calculated on the number of residents who are 12 years of age or older. However, the percentage now includes residents five years and older, which brought down the percentage.
According to state data, a total of 33.7 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 1,616,833 Texans have gotten booster shots.
The county’s health department continues to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years and older. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to eligible residents by appointment.
Residents eligible to receive the booster include Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients who received both shots at least six months ago and meet the following criteria:
• Anyone 65 and older.
• All adults aged 18 to 64 who have cancer, dementia, diabetes, heart disease, HIV, neurological conditions, Down syndrome, mental health disorders, smoking, substance abuse, obesity, tuberculosis and other medical conditions that increase their likelihood of complications from COVID-19.
• Anyone 18 or older who lives or works in a long-term care facility, homeless shelter, prison or other congregate settings.
• Front-line personnel 18 or older who are at a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure due to their job, including first responders, teachers, supermarket staff and mass transit employees.
Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
Texas kids ages 5-11 can start getting their first COVID-19 vaccine shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use on Tuesday.
Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser told Comal County commissioners on Thursday that once the department receives a standing order from regional health authorities, the clinic will begin to offer the vaccine to that age group.
Comal County this week changed the way it reports COVID-19 case data to the public.
The more detailed system was discontinued after funding was suspended by the Texas Legislature. The older system that is being reverted to doesn’t provide information on active cases, recoveries, regional location and age. The county also will no longer be able to track a positivity rate.
According to public health, the county’s new dashboard now shows the number of new COVID-19 cases per day, total COVID-19 cases, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, and total COVID-19 deaths. The county will also add the percentage of fully vaccinated residents to show the overall vaccination rate within Comal County.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.