The New Braunfels Downtown Spooktacular makes a frightful return in 2021, offering safe trick-or-treating for kids and a virtual costume contest for all ages.
The event will take place on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the streets of downtown New Braunfels. More than a dozen downtown businesses, as well as the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department, are participating in this year’s event, offering safe spots for kids to Trick-or-Treat.
“We’re so excited to bring back this popular event that gives families a way to trick-or-treat in our downtown area while also supporting and bringing more awareness to those local downtown businesses,” said Economic and Community Development Coordinator Amy McWhorter.
A virtual costume contest is also part of the festivities, featuring five age-group categories with winners receiving gift cards to downtown businesses.
The age groups are 0-3 years old, 4-6 years old, 7-10 years old, 10-13 years old and family.
Winners will be announced on Nov. 1. To participate in the virtual costume contest, look for the A-frame signs with balloons during the event throughout downtown New Braunfels featuring a QR registration code.
