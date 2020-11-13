People can pick out their future feline at the New Braunfels Humane Society shelter which is now at cat capacity.
The shelter is offering $10 cat and $25 kitten adoptions through the end of November. They also have “working cats” useful for rodent and reptile control, such as a barn cat. Several are ready for adoption, so they are fixed, microchipped and vaccinated.
“Spring and summer we always get more,” HSNBA executive director Sarah Hammond said. “Since typically kittens are born in the spring and summer.”
There are about 100 cats and kittens needing to be adopted and 100 in foster care. The shelter is open and people can see the cats as long as they wear a mask.
The cats are prepared for adoption after a three-week hold in case anyone is looking for them.
The Humane Society puts them through the process even if no one is committed to adopting so they can be ready to go.
The shelter can hold only so many at a time, “depending on how creative we get,” Hammond said.
Rooms with cages are filled with cats while some cats are caged in the hallway. Hammond talked sweetly to cats she passed and petted them as employees squeezed through the hallway while socially distancing.
“Of course all the regular places down the hallway [are full], that area’s full, this area’s full, my office is full,” Hammond laughed. “We get creative with cages. We just kind of put them wherever.”
New Braunfels Humane Society cats with microchips are automatically registered in the FoundAnimals.org registry for free.
If a cat is lost, the Humane Society sedates the cat and checks for a microchip. Often cats who are trapped and brought in have these chips and manage to escape their collar.
It is also important to get cats vaccinated on time, such as the yearly rabies vaccination and yearly boosters.
“We see a lot of cats that clearly have never been vaccinated and they get super, super sick. If they’ve never had a vaccine and they get one little germ, there’s not anything we can do about it.”
Five years ago, the New Braunfels Humane Society was euthanizing about 66% of cats coming in. Now it’s about 10%, Hammond said.
“Between trap, neuter and returns, and the working cats and our foster program and our adoption program, it’s saving a lot of cats,” Hammond said. “I know we’re only euthanizing the sickest and the most broken.”
Before Adopting
Cats are fairly easy to take care of, but there are things owners should be mindful of, Hammond said.
She suggests letting cats get used to their new home over time. Sometimes they feel comfortable and sometimes they might hide under the bed, but this is not a bad sign.
“Cats have all got so many different personalities,” Hammond said. “They need some downtime when they first come home. Some of them will walk out of the box and they’re at home right away, but then there’s everything in between. So [it’s] just kind of understanding cat language.”
If there is another pet at home, like another dog, Hammond said to slowly introduce them. Cats also need their own things when they first come home.
“We put the new kitty behind the door and toys underneath the door so they kind of play with each other before they know they’re playing with each other,” Hammond said.
It is also important cats have their own litter box and food and water bowls when they first arrive.
“Eventually they’re going to all share,” Hammond said. “But at first you want to make sure nobody thinks there’s not enough of something.”
Cat owners do not need to walk their cats but should at least play with them so they get exercise and interaction, Hammond said.
If adopting a kitten, Hammond said to do some “baby-proofing” of the place. This could be ensuring kittens do not chew on wires since they get bored easily and it is dangerous.
You can also use baby gates or other ways to restrict areas of your home, which they could get overwhelmed or lost in. This way they know where their litter box and food are.
The shelter has about 12 “working cats” that are ideal for catching rats or bugs but are not comfortable being entirely domesticated.
They like open spaces and freedom to roam, such as barns, since they may feel constricted in a home and do not need constant attention.
It is also part of the Humane Society’s adoption policy to not declaw a cat, which is painful and makes them defenseless.
Fostering Felines
The shelter also allows people to foster cats for however long they need medical care or just companionship.
Kittens are spayed and neutered at about two and a half pounds. These babies are typically under 3 months old and need a home to socialize with people, become familiar with a home and get constant affection.
New Braunfels Humane Society cat program coordinator, Zac Turley, said fostering kittens lets people enjoy a pet without the long term commitment.
“We recruit families and others that come in and play with the kittens and provide love and give them social interaction,” Turley said. “The biggest thing is they get them out of the shelter so in a way they can start healthy and really thrive and get big enough for adoption.”
The Humane Society covers vaccinations, medical needs and the spay and neutering for foster pets.
Turley said it is important to play with kittens often, since it helps them be social and ready to go to a forever home.
“If you walk into a cat room and you have cats that are running and climbing the cage, and crawling and hollering for you, they’re more apt to get adopted,” Turley said. “It’s super important to play with them and they are super sweet and playful and outgoing when they come back so they get out a lot faster that way.”
